Man United’s latest stance on JJ Gabriel as fresh transfer suitors turn up the heat

Manchester United’s latest position on JJ Gabriel has come to light, even as a new club joins the race for the teenager’s signature.

United rocked

United were shaken earlier this month when Gabriel formally requested to leave the club with immediate effect.

Having been part of United’s youth ranks since the age of 11, Gabriel is widely considered to be the club’s brightest and most promising talent.

However, it is believed that he and his entourage no longer consider Old Trafford to be the most suitable environment for his development. There have been suggestions that those close to him took exception to Michael Carrick overlooking him for the Champions League opener against Sabah, while other youngsters like Shea Lacey and Harry Amass made their debuts in the competition.

At present, it appears unlikely that Gabriel will sign a scholarship deal with United when he turns 16 at the end of October. Once he turns 16, he will be free to move abroad thanks to his EU passport and a loophole that permits EU citizens to transfer within the bloc between the ages of 16 and 18.

Spain appears to be Gabriel’s most likely destination, amidst links to Barcelona and Real Madrid. Barcelona chief Deco recently revealed that they are not pursuing a swoop for the player.

Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea, Arsenal and Bayern Munich have also been mentioned as admirers of Gabriel. An update has now been issued on Gabriel’s situation, and it does not bode well for United in their hopes of convincing him to stay.

Gabriel latest

According to TEAMtalk, United are still determined to keep Gabriel.

“Manchester United have refused to accept they are set to lose JJ Gabriel, but TEAMtalk understands they have made little progress with the youngster’s camp ahead of his 16th birthday in a matter of weeks.”

On Gabriel’s preferred destination, the report states, “TEAMtalk has revealed previously that Chelsea are the main suitors for Gabriel in England, but at this stage we understand his camp are pushing towards a move to Europe.”

TEAMtalk pour cold water on Deco’s remarks that Barcelona are not in the race to land him.

“Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been in talks over the highly-rated youngster. Barcelona sporting director Deco played down the club’s involvement this week, but we can confirm that the Catalan giants have held talks.”

It is understood that RB Leipzig also have their eyes on the United prospect and have initiated contact.

It is anticipated that Epic Sports agent Ali Barat will assume responsibility for Gabriel’s situation and act as his primary representative.

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