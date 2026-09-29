Man United receive clear new signal from Portugal of Bruno Fernandes’ injury status

Whether Bruno Fernandes is injured or fit is becoming increasingly difficult to determine.

Last weekend, ahead of Portugal’s Nations League clash with Norway, national team boss Jorge Jesus suggested that the Manchester United skipper had picked up an injury.

Bruno Fernandes playing through pain

Jesus explained that Fernandes had been playing through pain, which is why he would miss the game against Norway.

On Monday, however, a clearer picture of the playmaker’s situation emerged. The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming that Fernandes may have injured himself in the 4-0 win over Sabah FK and had played through the pain ever since.

The revelations understandably worried United fans, who were slowly coming to terms with the prospect of losing their creative force for a while, leaving the club in a tricky spot. Then, an interesting update dropped.

Man United skipper back in Portugal training

Record Portugal reported on Monday evening:

“The National Team held a recovery training session this Monday at Eleda Stadion in Malmö (Sweden). Midfielder Bruno Fernandes trained with the group and completed the entire session normally, showing himself fit to face Denmark after missing the match in Norway.”

Fernandes completing Portugal’s Monday training session is welcome news for United.

The Red Devils have made a tricky start to the season, picking up only five points from their first five league games.

That was not the start many expected, especially after a strong finish to last season, when Carrick saw them finish on a run of 12 wins, three draws and two defeats.

United now need to kick on after this international break, and they can do that with a fit Fernandes. His creativity in the final third makes him the man who makes the 20-time English champions’ attack click.

Indeed, they cannot afford to play without him. So if Record’s report is accurate, it is a big boost for Carrick as he looks to turn things around after the break.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images