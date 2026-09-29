Official: Manchester United land Nani type winger Isaac Konde from arch-rivals Liverpool

Manchester United’s youth recruitment has hit the headlines recently.

Youth headlines

The stories have been dominated by United’s gem JJ Gabriel asking to leave the club in recent weeks.

Nonetheless, the Red Devils have been incredibly active in recruiting and securing the future of other starlets in the academy.

Noah Ajayi signed a new professional deal for the club in recent days.

David Eze and Karrim Cassim have both been officially signed from Manchester City’s academy.

Tynan Thompson was also signed from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer, and goalkeeper Kit Margetson from Swansea City.

Isaac Konde

The Red Devils have pulled off another coup, as they have officially landed a star from rivals Liverpool’s academy ranks.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the deal in recent days, but the club has now officially let the world know of their exciting capture.

The club’s site reports that, “Manchester United have agreed the signing of winger Isaac Konde. The talented youngster has joined after leaving Liverpool.”

Konde got his first taste of under-18s football last season as he began to regularly feature as the season went on.

He played six times last season in the Under-18s Premier League and had one assist.

The club also posted on their X page that they “proudly welcomed” the youngster to Old Trafford.

Proudly welcoming young winger Isaac Konde to United ❤️🤝 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 28, 2026

The exciting winger has been described as “one of the promising young players currently developing within Liverpool’s academy system”.

The Athletic have also claimed that a coach who knows him well has asserted “he’s fast, direct and a very exciting prospect, an off-the-shoulder winger. He’s from a very humble family. He looks like a Manchester United-type player, who reminds me of Nani or Wilfried Zaha. But you might not see the best of him for six months as he hasn’t been able to play.”

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