Cristiano Ronaldo: Ex-United ace risks major punishment after abrupt Portugal decision

Former Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo is once again in the news following a recent controversy with Portugal. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was called up to the national team for the recent UEFA Nations League games.

Ronaldo started the first game against Wales, but failed to have an impact and was replaced by Goncalo Ramos in the 67th minute. The Selecao picked up a 1-0 win thanks to a Joao Felix goal.

Jorge Jesus subsequently started with Ramos in the following game, and the AC Milan striker responded by scoring in the 54th minute. Felix scored once again as Portugal picked up a 2-1 win, while Ronaldo was an unused substitute.

The ex-United man sparked controversy at the end of the game, heading straight down the tunnel instead of joining his team-mates to acknowledge the away fans. The Portuguese superstar has subsequently taken a surprising step on Wednesday.

Ronaldo leaves Portugal camp

Speaking in the press conference ahead of Portugal’s game against Denmark, Jesus played down talk of problems with Ronaldo. He said: “Cristiano Ronaldo did not refuse to train. There are no issues.”

“Cristiano told me: if you want me to play, I’ll play. If you want me to sit on the bench, I will. If you want me in the stands, I will.”

However, hours later, Ronaldo shared a post on social media, revealing that he had left the Portugal camp. He wrote: “Following the national team manager’s press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I have decided to leave the national team’s training camp.”

“In due course, I will tell all Portuguese people the truth about the reasons behind my departure from the national team, to which I have always been fully committed. Now is the time to wish Portugal and all my team-mates, without exception, the best of luck.”

Cristiano Ronaldo: Stats by Club

Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Real Madrid 438 450 131 54 2 4 37,835' Man Utd 346 145 73 50 2 2 26,582' Al-Nassr 149 126 24 13 - 1 12,900' Juventus 134 101 28 13 - 1 11,508' Sporting 31 5 6 1 - - 1,392' Total 1,098 827 262 131 4 8 90,217'

Ronaldo could face sanctions for abrupt step

According to A Bola, Ronaldo could face a suspension ranging from one to six months as a result of his actions. The Portuguese’s decision to leave the camp carries immediate and severe disciplinary consequences, as per the FPF’s Disciplinary Regulations.

The FPF’s Disciplinary Regulations state: “Any player who, having been duly called up, absents themselves or fails to attend training, a match or an activity of the national teams, or any activity related to the sporting representation of the FPF or Portugal, without valid reason, shall be sanctioned with a suspension of between one and six months and, additionally, if they are a professional player, with a fine of between 5 and 10 UC [between approximately 500 and 1,000 euros, with each unit of account being 102 euros]”

Paragraph 2 of Article 160 of the aforementioned regulation adds: “Absence or withdrawal shall result in the player’s automatic provisional suspension in accordance with the provisions of this regulation.”

Final Thoughts

Ronaldo’s second stint at Old Trafford ended on a sour note after a public fallout with former manager Erik ten Hag. The latest controversy adds another intriguing chapter to the final stages of the Portuguese’s extraordinary career.

Featured image by Abdullah Ahmed/Getty Images