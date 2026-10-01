Manchester United remain locked in talks to tie Bruno Fernandes down to a new deal, but will soon have to prepare for life after their mercurial skipper. The Portuguese maestro has been one of the club’s best signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2020, Fernandes has become the heartbeat of the Red Devils’ team. He has been the go-to man throughout these years, and has already amassed 111 goals and 109 assists in 334 appearances for the English giants.

Last season, the 32-year-old won the Premier League Player of the Season, the PFA Players’ Player of the Year and the FWA Player of the Year awards. However, Fernandes is already on the wrong side of 30, and United have to lay down succession plans.

The Red Devils were also linked with several players for the job during the summer transfer window, including Aleksey Batrakov. The Russian, however, ended up joining Galatasaray from Lokomotiv Moscow.

Who is Aleksey Batrakov?

Batrakov rose through the ranks with Lokomotiv before breaking into the senior side in 2024. After establishing himself in the first team, the Russian turned heads across Europe this summer.

United were among the parties interested in the attacking midfielder. However, the move broke down because of UK sanctions due to the Ukraine conflict, which forbade English clubs from making direct transfer dealings with their Russian counterparts.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were also in the race for his signature, but the player ended up joining Galatasaray instead. Since his move to Turkey, the 21-year-old has registered one assist in five appearances across competitions.

Aleksey Batrakov Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier Liga 4 4 1 1 3 - 360' Süper Lig 4 1 - 1 - - 166' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - - - - 64' Russian Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 10 7 1 2 3 - 680'

A goalscoring playmaker who can pick out a pass, Batrakov fits the profile of the exciting young footballers INEOS have assembled at Old Trafford of late. It now appears that the Red Devils have not given up on the Russian just yet.

United planning to scout Batrakov

According to A Spor, British clubs remain hot on the heels of Batrakov despite missing out on him in the summer transfer window. The report states: “The British aren’t letting Aleksey Batrakov off the hook.”

“Due to sanctions, English clubs had been unable to sign the 21-year-old rising star from Lokomotiv Moscow. Despite this, the English giants are not giving up on Batrakov.”

Citing a report from Turkish newspaper Takvim, A Spor states that United and Chelsea are planning to scout the Russian in the upcoming game against Barcelona. The report continues: “According to a report in Takvim, it has emerged that Manchester United and Chelsea are set to send scouts to Galatasaray’s Champions League match against Barcelona.”

Final Thoughts

Batrakov’s skillset makes him a fantastic long-term replacement for Fernandes. United, as such, should pick him up before one of their rivals wins this race.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United’s interest in Batrakov was previously covered by TPP

⚠️ A Spor is not a reliable source for United news

TPP view

While United could be monitoring Batrakov as a routine process, we believe that it is too soon to speculate on whether they will move for the Russian.

Featured image by Ahmad Mora via Getty Images