Manchester United’s struggles in the final third have resurfaced this summer after a goalscoring spree in the second half of last season. The Red Devils’ attack initially appeared to be unleashed by Michael Carrick’s arrival in January this year.

United won 12 of their 17 league games last season under the Englishman, and subsequently finished third in the Premier League table. Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo all managed to impress, while Bruno Fernandes was at his creative best.

The Red Devils added Marcus Rashford to the mix over the summer, after the English forward returned from his loan spell with Barcelona. The Premier League giants wanted a new left-forward and the former academy graduate was expected to add another dimension to the frontline.

However, things have not unfolded as expected so far this season.

United’s finishing letting them down

United have managed just one win in five games in the Premier League this season and are 12th in the league table. Recent reports suggest that it is their finishing that has let them down, with the team registering the most shots and creating the most chances in the English top flight so far.

One of their major issues has been the absence of an out-and-out striker, with Sesko failing to get going. The Slovenian has scored two goals in six games, but is yet to start in the Premier League, with Carrick preferring to use him from the bench.

Benjamin Sesko Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 0 1 - - - 76' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 64' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 66' Total 6 2 2 - - - 206'

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old appears to have aggravated his shin injury from the tail end of last season and could spend some time on the sidelines. With Joshua Zirkzee struggling to impress as well, the situation has left United blunt in attack.

Club legend Rio Ferdinand, however, believes that the answer could be staring them in the face.

Ferdinand wants Benzema at Old Trafford

When asked on his YouTube channel if United should have signed a striker this summer, Ferdinand responded: “If you knew you had to manage his [Sesko] minutes, I totally agree with you. Without him, there isn’t really a focal point. We’ve got players that want to come deep to the ball more often than not and get involved in the build-up, and then you lose that focal point out there.”

“But if you had somebody up there who could share the minutes, share the load, help in terms of experience, lend that experience to Sesko for him to learn as well, you’d have been getting so much more out of just a signing to go and play the 90 minutes.”

“Welbeck springs to mind, obviously, so does Benzema. Two players I feel would have added huge value to the forward line that we have.”

The former Real Madrid striker is currently a free agent after parting ways with Al Hilal this summer. Benzema has close to 650 appearances with Los Blancos in his career, registering 354 goals and 158 assists.

Final Thoughts

Benzema could be an interesting choice for United to consider, given that he would bring experience and a goalscoring threat to the attack. The Frenchman could also be a fantastic mentor for Sesko, who could learn a thing or two from the Ballon d’Or winner.

Featured image by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images