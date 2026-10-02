Manchester United had three players in international action on Thursday in another busy night of Nations League action.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot

Portugal ran out victorious against Denmark, winning 4-2 in Copenhagen.

Cristiano Ronaldo nosily departed the Portuguese camp in the last few days but Fernandes was named captain in Ronaldo’s place.

Former United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored for the home side, but there was no place for Patrick Dorgu as he picked up an injury earlier in the break. Fernandes was typically imperious for his nation, grabbing two assists in a stellar performance.

The United captain played a lovely reverse ball that resulted in Joao Cancelo lifting the ball past the Danish keeper.

He also almost got himself on the scoresheet with a shot from distance, but Mads Hermansen was equal to it.

Fernandes picked up his second assist with a stunning cross to Vitinha at the back post, who made no mistake with a header into the back of the net.

He created five key passes during his 89 minutes on the pitch.

The attacking midfielder completed 88% of his passes and 75% of his long ball passes.

He also helped out defensively, making three clearances and blocking one shot in an all-round impressive display for his nation.

Diogo Dalot played the last 27 minutes of the match, and this was enough time to get an assist.

He laid the ball back to Joao Felix, who tapped his side’s fourth into the net in the 87th minute to secure all three points.

Dalot also made two clearances and won 100% of his aerial duels. He was also good on the ball, completing 88% of his pass attempts.

Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee was a late call-up for the Netherlands and played the final 20 minutes of their 2-2 draw in Greece.

He had one shot on target and one key pass during his spell on the pitch.

Zirkzee also won one aerial battle but could not help his side find a winner.

Bruno Fernandes vs Denmark

Stat Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.09 Assists 2 Expected assists (xA) 1.1 Big chances created 3 Key passes 5 Crosses (accurate) 7 (3) Accurate passes 35/40 (88%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 24/28 (86%) Passes in own half (acc.) 11/12 (92%) Long balls (accurate) 3/4 (75%) Total shots 1 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.13 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 59 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 1 (0) Was fouled 1 Possession lost 12 Total carrying distance 72.9 m Carries 8 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 44.6 m Progressive carrying distance 32.1 m Longest progressive carry 32.1 m Def. contributions 4 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 3 Blocked shots 1 Recoveries 3 Ground duels (won) 3 (1) Aerial duels (won) 1 (0) Dribbled past 0

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images