Home » 2 assists, 5 key passes, 88% pass success: Bruno Fernandes’ bittersweet moment ends in fitting tribute

2 assists, 5 key passes, 88% pass success: Bruno Fernandes’ bittersweet moment ends in fitting tribute

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United had three players in international action on Thursday in another busy night of Nations League action.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot

Portugal ran out victorious against Denmark, winning 4-2 in Copenhagen.

Cristiano Ronaldo nosily departed the Portuguese camp in the last few days but Fernandes was named captain in Ronaldo’s place.

Former United striker Rasmus Hojlund scored for the home side, but there was no place for Patrick Dorgu as he picked up an injury earlier in the break. Fernandes was typically imperious for his nation, grabbing two assists in a stellar performance.

The United captain played a lovely reverse ball that resulted in Joao Cancelo lifting the ball past the Danish keeper.

He also almost got himself on the scoresheet with a shot from distance, but Mads Hermansen was equal to it.

Fernandes picked up his second assist with a stunning cross to Vitinha at the back post, who made no mistake with a header into the back of the net.

He created five key passes during his 89 minutes on the pitch.

The attacking midfielder completed 88% of his passes and 75% of his long ball passes.

He also helped out defensively, making three clearances and blocking one shot in an all-round impressive display for his nation.

Diogo Dalot played the last 27 minutes of the match, and this was enough time to get an assist.

He laid the ball back to Joao Felix, who tapped his side’s fourth into the net in the 87th minute to secure all three points.

Dalot also made two clearances and won 100% of his aerial duels. He was also good on the ball, completing 88% of his pass attempts.

Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee was a late call-up for the Netherlands and played the final 20 minutes of their 2-2 draw in Greece.

He had one shot on target and one key pass during his spell on the pitch.

Zirkzee also won one aerial battle but could not help his side find a winner.

Bruno Fernandes vs Denmark

StatValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.09
Assists2
Expected assists (xA)1.1
Big chances created3
Key passes5
Crosses (accurate)7 (3)
Accurate passes35/40 (88%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)24/28 (86%)
Passes in own half (acc.)11/12 (92%)
Long balls (accurate)3/4 (75%)
Total shots1
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.13
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches59
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)1 (0)
Was fouled1
Possession lost12
Total carrying distance72.9 m
Carries8
Progressive carries1
Total progression44.6 m
Progressive carrying distance32.1 m
Longest progressive carry32.1 m
Def. contributions4
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances3
Blocked shots1
Recoveries3
Ground duels (won)3 (1)
Aerial duels (won)1 (0)
Dribbled past0

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

1 comment

Anonymous 02/10/2026 - 11:00

Your Comment Bruno fernandes was my star but man u do not well this season but man u play last season i wish man u do well this season

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