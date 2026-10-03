Manchester United will hardly have a free run at Freiburg striker Igor Matanovic. The Red Devils are hot on the heels of the Croatian as they look to add more bite to their frontline.

A new striker is fast becoming a priority for the Premier League giants, with Joshua Zirkzee having one foot out of Old Trafford already. The Dutchman has failed to impress since arriving in 2024 from Bologna and is yet to start a game this season.

Benjamin Sesko, on the other hand, has not lived up to expectations and has struggled with injuries of late. This situation has left United a little light in the No. 9 position, and recent reports suggest that they have identified Matanovic as an option.

It has been suggested that the Red Devils could pursue a mid-season move for the player at the turn of the year. However, a fresh update from journalist Mark Brus suggests that the 23-year-old has earned further admirers in the Premier League.

United face competition for Matanovic

In his column for Caught Offside, Brus stated that Arsenal and Chelsea have joined United in the race to sign Matanovic. He wrote: “We were recently informed of Manchester United discussing Matanovic internally, and I can now add that Arsenal and Chelsea have frequently had officials at his games this season.”

A source with knowledge of the situation told the journalist: “Matanovic looks like someone who’s really ready to explode this season. He’s 23 now, entering his prime, and he knows clubs have been looking at him. He’d be open to moving to England if the offers come in.”

Matanovic was on fire last season and has continued that form this season as well. He now has six goals and two assists in seven appearances across all competitions this season.

Igor Matanovic Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Bundesliga 4 4 3 1 - - 324' UEFA Conference League Qualifying 2 2 1 - - - 147' DFB-Pokal 1 0 2 1 - - 21' Total 7 6 6 2 - - 492'

Matanovic likely to cost £50 million

Brus goes on to state that Matanovic could have been available for £30 million this summer, but is now going to cost significantly more. He added: “I’m reliably told that Matanovic could quite likely have moved for just £30m in the summer, though his valuation will now have shot up to more like £50m.”

“Freiburg know they have a top player on their hands, so it’s expected that they won’t do too much to stand in the way if big clubs come calling, but they also aim to get good value.”

The report goes on to refer to Freiburg’s sale of Johan Manzambi to Aston Villa for £50m as the basis of the club’s valuation of the Croatian, concluding: “The Bundesliga side sold Johan Manzambi to Aston Villa for £50m in the summer, and they value Matanovic in the same sort of bracket.”

“Freiburg would likely also point to the success of Kevin Schade since he left them to join Brentford, with the German winger performing increasingly well in the Premier League and now attracting interest from bigger clubs.”

Final Thoughts

Matanovic’s skillset makes him a fantastic addition to Michael Carrick’s squad and the increased interest in his signature only confirms his rising stock in world football. United, however, must do everything possible to beat the competition for the Croatian.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Matanovic has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent times.

⚠️ This could be speculation from the outlet rather than an indication of the player’s stance.

TPP view

We believe that Arsenal and Chelsea could be interested in Matanovic, but it is unlikely that the player has already made a decision on his future.

Featured image Selim Sudheimer/Getty Images