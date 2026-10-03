Manchester United have had their striker problems this season.

Striker problems

The club was unable to sell Joshua Zirkzee in the summer, and Benjamin Sesko has continued to battle injury problems.

This has left United woefully weak in the striking department, with Matheus Cunha or Bryan Mbeumo having to fill in as a false nine. The Red Devils will almost certainly have to rectify this problem in January or the summer at the very latest.

There is one player who is certainly making a very strong case for himself to be United’s solution, and that is Troy Parrott.

On the rise

The Dublin-born forward came through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, but he has really made a name for himself abroad.

He moved to AZ Alkmaar in 2024 and took the Dutch division by storm, scoring 51 goals in 97 games. This earned him a move to Real Betis in Spain, where he has already bagged a winning goal against Real Madrid for his CV.

Nonetheless, it is his exploits on the international stage that have really caught the attention. He famously scored a stunning hat-trick as Ireland came from behind to beat Hungary in a World Cup playoff.

The Irish forward also scored a brace against Austria earlier this week, with his first goal being an absolutely stunning solo effort.

The crowd’s reaction as he takes on man after man still gets us 🤩😂 Troy Parrott’s stunning opener from our pitch-side position 🇮🇪⚽️ pic.twitter.com/Q3GgUNqgCS — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) October 2, 2026

In fact, he has incredibly scored nine goals in his last six competitive matches for the Irish as his star is certainly rising.

Qualities

The 24-year-old is certainly no flash in the pan, though.

Parrott has been described as “a striker with a clean, well-rounded set of tools. He has a tidy first touch, good coordination when receiving under pressure, and a composed finishing technique inside the box. He can finish with either foot and is improving his heading, using his frame well to create separation or attack crosses dynamically. His link-up play has also taken a considerable leap forward: he combines more efficiently and connects well with midfielders and wingers.”

The striker is also very tactically flexible, as he can play as a target in the box or as a more mobile striker to run the channels.

Parrott’s rapid rise in recent years is no surprise to those who have followed his career, as “his blend of technical quality, mobility, and maturing decision-making makes him a striker with genuine upward potential.”

Irish tradition

From George Best and Harry Gregg to Roy Keane and Denis Irwin, United have always made a habit of signing the best Irish players.

Parrott is certainly making a case for himself to be among the best of this generation, and United would be wise to snap him up to compete with Benjamin Sesko before someone else does.

Featured image by Alex Bierens de Haan via Getty Images