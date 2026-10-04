0 key passes, 0% duels won, 0 dribbles: struggling Man United loanee has another afternoon to forget

Manchester United would normally have numerous young and senior players in loan action on any given weekend during the season.

Nonetheless, the extended international break has significantly reduced the number of players still involved in loan action.

The lower-ranking divisions are still in action, though, and Jayce Fitzgerald was involved with Rotherham United in League Two.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Unfortunately, his side fell to a 0-1 loss away to Exeter City.

The United youngster started the match and played 58 minutes before being substituted.

It was far from a vintage performance, as he failed to make much of an impact on proceedings.

He did not make any key passes and only completed one of his four cross attempts. Fitzgerald was also quite poor on the ball, completing just 68% of his passes, and he also failed in his only dribble attempt.

The young midfielder was also poor defensively, failing to make any tackles. He also lost all seven of his ground and aerial duels in a match where he was frequently outmuscled.

He will next be in action on Tuesday night against Bradford City in the Football League Trophy.

Dan Gore

Gore played the final 20 minutes of Luton Town’s penalty shootout victory over Colchester United in the EFL Trophy.

He completed 72% of his passes but also 100% of his long ball attempts.

Gore did not make any tackles, but he did come out on top in two ground duels.

The midfielder also won an aerial duel. Unfortunately, he missed his penalty in the shootout, but it ultimately did not cost his team as they won 5-4 in the shootout.

They will next be in action away to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Exeter City

Statistic Value Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 4 (1) Accurate passes 9/13 (69%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 4/7 (57%) Passes in own half (acc.) 5/6 (83%) Distance covered 7.5 km Top speed 27.9 km/h Number of sprints 9 Running 1.33 km (17.7%) High-speed running 0.63 km (8.4%) Sprinting 0.09 km (1.2%) Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0 Touches 22 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 1 (0) Possession lost 10 Total carrying distance 32 m Carries 5 Total progression -18.7 m Def. contributions 0 Tackles (won) 0 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 0 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 1 Ground duels (won) 3 (0) Aerial duels (won) 4 (0) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 1

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty