Home » 0 key passes, 0% duels won, 0 dribbles: struggling Man United loanee has another afternoon to forget

0 key passes, 0% duels won, 0 dribbles: struggling Man United loanee has another afternoon to forget

Jayce Fitzgerald could not impress for League Two side Rotherham this weekend

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Jayce Fitzgerald

Manchester United would normally have numerous young and senior players in loan action on any given weekend during the season.

Nonetheless, the extended international break has significantly reduced the number of players still involved in loan action.

The lower-ranking divisions are still in action, though, and Jayce Fitzgerald was involved with Rotherham United in League Two.

Jayce Fitzgerald

Unfortunately, his side fell to a 0-1 loss away to Exeter City.

The United youngster started the match and played 58 minutes before being substituted.

It was far from a vintage performance, as he failed to make much of an impact on proceedings.

He did not make any key passes and only completed one of his four cross attempts. Fitzgerald was also quite poor on the ball, completing just 68% of his passes, and he also failed in his only dribble attempt.

The young midfielder was also poor defensively, failing to make any tackles. He also lost all seven of his ground and aerial duels in a match where he was frequently outmuscled.

He will next be in action on Tuesday night against Bradford City in the Football League Trophy.

Dan Gore

Gore played the final 20 minutes of Luton Town’s penalty shootout victory over Colchester United in the EFL Trophy.

He completed 72% of his passes but also 100% of his long ball attempts.

Gore did not make any tackles, but he did come out on top in two ground duels.

The midfielder also won an aerial duel. Unfortunately, he missed his penalty in the shootout, but it ultimately did not cost his team as they won 5-4 in the shootout.

They will next be in action away to Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday afternoon.

Jayce Fitzgerald stats vs Exeter City

StatisticValue
Goals0
Assists0
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)4 (1)
Accurate passes9/13 (69%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)4/7 (57%)
Passes in own half (acc.)5/6 (83%)
Distance covered7.5 km
Top speed27.9 km/h
Number of sprints9
Running1.33 km (17.7%)
High-speed running0.63 km (8.4%)
Sprinting0.09 km (1.2%)
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0
Touches22
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)1 (0)
Possession lost10
Total carrying distance32 m
Carries5
Total progression-18.7 m
Def. contributions0
Tackles (won)0 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances0
Blocked shots0
Recoveries1
Ground duels (won)3 (0)
Aerial duels (won)4 (0)
Fouls1
Dribbled past1

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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