Home » 1 key pass, 100% long balls, 100% dribbles: Bruno Fernandes captains side to crucial three points in pursuit of another international trophy

1 key pass, 100% long balls, 100% dribbles: Bruno Fernandes captains side to crucial three points in pursuit of another international trophy

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee stole the show with a winning goal for the Netherlands, but he was not the only United player involved in international action on Sunday evening.

Portugal

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot both played a role in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway.

It has been an eventful week or so for the Portuguese, who saw Cristiano Ronaldo spectacularly leave the club’s camp.

Nonetheless, they have managed to win four games out of four and snatch control of League A4.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot

Fernandes played 89 minutes for his nation, making one key pass in the match.

He completed one of his three cross attempts and also connected with 85% of his passes overall.

Fernandes threatened the goal with three shots, and one of his efforts needed to be saved by Egil Selvik in the Norwegian goal.

He made all four of his long ball attempts and also completed his only dribble attempt.

Fernandes helped out defensively for his side, making one clearance, an interception, and coming out on top in three duels in the match.

Diogo Dalot also came on after 63 minutes to replace Joao Cancelo.

The full-back won 100% of his ground duels and made his only tackle during the 30 minutes he was on the pitch.

The defender also completed 100% of his long ball attempts, as well as 100% of his passes.

He did not make any dribbles or take any shots on goal, though.

Both Fernandes and Dalot have finished their international duties until November and will now return to Manchester as United face off against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening in what will be a match of huge importance.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Norway

MetricValue
Goals0
Expected goals (xG)0.08
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.04
Key passes1
Crosses (accurate)3 (1)
Accurate passes28/33 (85%)
Passes in opposition half (acc.)21/24 (88%)
Passes in own half (acc.)7/9 (78%)
Long balls (accurate)4/4 (100%)
Total shots3
Expected goals on target (xGOT)0.04
Shots on target1
Shots blocked0
Touches44
Dribbles (successful)1 (1)
Possession lost7
Total carrying distance64.5 m
Carries10
Progressive carries1
Total progression45.3 m
Progressive carrying distance13 m
Longest progressive carry11.9 m
Def. contributions3
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions1
Clearances1
Blocked shots0
Recoveries2
Ground duels (won)3 (2)
Aerial duels (won)2 (1)
Fouls1
Dribbled past0

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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