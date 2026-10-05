Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee stole the show with a winning goal for the Netherlands, but he was not the only United player involved in international action on Sunday evening.

Portugal

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot both played a role in Portugal’s 2-1 win over Norway.

It has been an eventful week or so for the Portuguese, who saw Cristiano Ronaldo spectacularly leave the club’s camp.

Nonetheless, they have managed to win four games out of four and snatch control of League A4.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot

Fernandes played 89 minutes for his nation, making one key pass in the match.

He completed one of his three cross attempts and also connected with 85% of his passes overall.

Fernandes threatened the goal with three shots, and one of his efforts needed to be saved by Egil Selvik in the Norwegian goal.

He made all four of his long ball attempts and also completed his only dribble attempt.

Fernandes helped out defensively for his side, making one clearance, an interception, and coming out on top in three duels in the match.

Diogo Dalot also came on after 63 minutes to replace Joao Cancelo.

The full-back won 100% of his ground duels and made his only tackle during the 30 minutes he was on the pitch.

The defender also completed 100% of his long ball attempts, as well as 100% of his passes.

He did not make any dribbles or take any shots on goal, though.

Both Fernandes and Dalot have finished their international duties until November and will now return to Manchester as United face off against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening in what will be a match of huge importance.

Bruno Fernandes stats vs Norway

Metric Value Goals 0 Expected goals (xG) 0.08 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.04 Key passes 1 Crosses (accurate) 3 (1) Accurate passes 28/33 (85%) Passes in opposition half (acc.) 21/24 (88%) Passes in own half (acc.) 7/9 (78%) Long balls (accurate) 4/4 (100%) Total shots 3 Expected goals on target (xGOT) 0.04 Shots on target 1 Shots blocked 0 Touches 44 Dribbles (successful) 1 (1) Possession lost 7 Total carrying distance 64.5 m Carries 10 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 45.3 m Progressive carrying distance 13 m Longest progressive carry 11.9 m Def. contributions 3 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 1 Clearances 1 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 2 Ground duels (won) 3 (2) Aerial duels (won) 2 (1) Fouls 1 Dribbled past 0

Featured image by Carlos Rodrigues via Getty Images