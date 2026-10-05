Jadon Sancho: Man United flop sees Premier League door reopen amid career limbo

Former Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho has been handed a major opportunity to return to the Premier League, according to a new report.

Career limbo

Sancho remains in a state of limbo as his search for a new club continues following his release by United.

United released him in the summer after his contract expired. The club had the option to retain him for an additional 12 months but chose to let him go for free rather than attempt to secure a transfer fee.

He has been linked with moves to Europe, Brazil and the Middle East, but so far, none of these opportunities have materialised.

A recent report covered by The Peoples Person stated that Sancho is prepared to wait until the turn of the year to secure a move.

The Englishman is reported to have held talks with several parties, although a return to Borussia Dortmund has been ruled out.

Now, Football Insider claim that an opportunity to play in the Premier League once again has opened up for Sancho, despite the disappointing spells he endured at United, Chelsea and Aston Villa.

The news outlet reports that Sancho is on the radar of more than one club in England’s top flight, although the identities of these teams remain unknown.

Sancho update

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, Peter O’Rourke remarked, “Some Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on Jadon Sancho’s situation.”

“If thre are any Premier League clubs who feel they still need to add to their attacking options after the transfer window closed, Sancho would fit the bill.”

“He’s a free agent and he has extensive Premier League experience as well after the last couple of seasons which he spent on loan at Chelsea and Aston Villa.”

“He made 39 appearances for Villa last season, so Sancho is one of the most highly sought after free agents on the market for any Premier League club looking to strengthen.”

Sancho made 83 appearances for United, contributing 12 goals and six assists.

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