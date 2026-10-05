The entire English football pyramid was rocked when news broke that Manchester City had been found guilty on almost all charges relating to serious breaches of Premier League financial rules between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

Naturally, City have lodged an appeal against the independent commission’s decision, with sanctions yet to be decided.

Plenty have called for the Cityzens to be removed from the English Football League (EFL) as a whole, along with severe financial fines and transfer bans.

It is likely to be a major punishment, and should City be relegated from the English top flight, the understanding is that many of their top stars will look to jump ship as soon as possible.

City ban repercussions

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has told Football Insider that the Red Devils have their eyes on Elliot Anderson in that case.

“Manchester United are in pole position to lure Elliot Anderson away from Manchester City if they are kicked out of the Premier League.

“Man City have been found guilty of all of their 115 charges for breaching financial rules, leading to suggestions they may face a hefty points deduction or even expulsion.

“That has led to speculation about the long-term future of some of their star players, and the 23-year-old is among a number of big names who could look to move on.

Elliot Anderson coup on the cards

“Former Man United chief scout Mick Brown told Football Insider that Anderson is still highly regarded at Old Trafford and they could take advantage of City’s situation.”

The Englishman was a target for United this past summer, but City blew them out of the water with their record-breaking offer.

United ended up completing their midfield revamp by signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans, and Carlos Baleba.

The Cameroonian is yet to start a game for his new club due to injury, but he is inching closer to his official debut against Tottenham Hotspur on 10 October.

United’s midfield woes still not over

The Belgian has slowly started to look like the real deal, while the Brazilian‘s pre-season form has fizzled out.

Clearly, the 20-time English league champions could do with Elliot Anderson, but as of now, this report seems far-fetched to say the least.

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