Manchester United defender Leny Yoro marked his senior international debut in France’s 4-1 win over Belgium. The French defender started the game and was solid overall, helping his team come back from a goal down to secure a valuable victory.

Yoro was called up to international duty by new manager Zinedine Zidane following an injury to Ibrahima Konaté. The United starlet has endured a mixed start to the new campaign, during which he has struggled for game time.

Yoro has started two games and has also covered at right-back on a couple of occasions. Unfortunately, he has looked shaky, but that did not stop Zidane from taking a chance on him in a crucial game.

Paired alongside Maxence Lacroix, the 20-year-old managed to hold his own against Belgium and even earned praise from his manager. French media have now provided their verdict on the defender.

French media hail Yoro

Foot Mercato gave Yoro a rating of 6 out of 10, stating: “Like Restes, the Manchester United player made his debut for Les Bleus as a starter. The former Lille player took advantage of the absence of Upamecano (suspended) and Jacquet (hamstring injury) to play tonight, having been called up to the French squad following Konaté’s withdrawal.”

“And to say the least, he certainly made the most of his opportunity. Strong in one-on-one challenges, the new international was incisive in his interventions and precise in his build-up play. Although he was not involved in Belgium’s opening goal, he put in a more than solid performance.”

The French defender also earned a 6/10 rating from RMC Sport, who noted: “The defender made a point of pushing forward as often as possible, focusing particularly on the right flank. He also remained alert against Lukaku. It was through these runs that he really managed to set himself apart from Jacquet.”

Yoro also earned praise from Get Football News France, who handed him another 6/10, adding: “The Manchester United centre-back hardly put a foot wrong and played his part in cutting the transmissions to Romelu Lukaku. Not as impressive as Jérémy Jacquet, but a very decent start to international life nevertheless.”

Yoro’s future at United uncertain

Yoro was heavily involved under former head coach Ruben Amorim, but found game time hard to come by following Michael Carrick’s arrival in January. Last season, the English manager only opted for Yoro when either Harry Maguire or Lisandro Martinez were injured or suspended.

This season, the Frenchman only has two appearances in the Premier League, both of which have been from the bench. His only starts have been in the 4-0 win over Sabah in the Champions League and the disastrous 3-2 defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round.

Leny Yoro Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 2 0 - - - - 22' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - - - - 90' Total 4 2 - - - - 202'

United are expected to push for defensive reinforcements in 2027, and recent reports suggest have their eyes on Tottenham Hotspur’s Micky van de Ven. The Dutchman’s possible arrival could spell trouble for Yoro at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, it has also been suggested that Amorim is ready for a reunion with the Frenchman at AC Milan.

Final Thoughts

With Maguire on the wrong side of 30 and Martinez’s contract expiring next summer, it is high time for Carrick to put more trust in Yoro. The Frenchman has all the attributes to be a hit at Old Trafford and all he needs is extended playing time.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images