Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez made an appearance in Lionel Messi’s historic farewell game against Benin at the Estadio Monumental on Tuesday, 6 October. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner scored one and set up two more as La Albiceleste marked the occasion with a 3-0 win.

Licha was part of the Argentina squad that reached the final of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Unfortunately, the United defender picked up an injury in the game, which Lionel Scaloni’s team lost 1-0.

The Butcher has also endured a mixed start to the new campaign with United, who now sit 12th in the Premier League table after five games. Meanwhile, his contract expires in less than 12 months, although reports suggest that the Red Devils are relaxed about the situation.

Lisandro Martinez Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 4 4 - - - - 360' UEFA Champions League 1 1 1 - - - 90' EFL Cup - - - - - - - Total 5 5 1 - - - 450'

Licha had started the first two friendlies for the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners during the international break. However, reports surfacing before Tuesday’s tie suggested that he would start from the bench in the highly anticipated encounter.

That was confirmed after the former Ajax defender was named as a substitute for the historic game.

How Martinez fared against Benin

Martinez entered the pitch in the 52nd minute, replacing Nicolas Otamendi, who also played for the final time in Argentina colours. In his 38 minutes on the pitch, the United defender helped La Albiceleste mark Messi’s final game with a win.

The 28-year-old registered a 100% passing accuracy rate, completing all of his 21 attempted passes, and also made four defensive contributions. Speaking after the game to TyC Sport, as cited by United’s website, Licha revealed his message for La Pulga, stating: “I told Leo Messi that I love him with all my heart.”

Martinez has shared the pitch 30 times with the Inter Miami superstar. The United No. 6 famously set up Messi’s spectacular goal in the 3-2 win over Cape Verde in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32.

Argentina’s media have now delivered their verdict on Martinez’s performance in the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner’s farewell game.

Argentine media hail United star

La Pagina Millonaria gave Martinez a rating of 6 out of 10, noting: “He came on in place of Otamendi and was hardly called upon. He was very precise in his passing and solid in his challenges.”

The United star also got a 6/10 from BolaVIP, who noted that the player is Otamendi’s heir in the national team, adding: “A good run, although it came at a stage when the opposition were attacking the least. He is set to take over from Otamendi, a role he already filled at the 2026 World Cup.”

TyC Sports, on the other hand, marked Messi’s farewell by handing every player, including Martinez, a 10/10 rating. About Licha they wrote: “Every player in this national team perhaps embodies one aspect of what makes Messi a leader; in this case, Lisandro has undoubtedly embraced composure as a quality that stands out above his other superb attributes.”

“As acknowledged by the Manchester United player himself, Messi has been an inspiration not only when things went well, but also – and above all – when they didn’t.”

Chaco Periodico, though, was not so generous, giving him a 5 out of 10. Uno Santa Fe also handed him a similar rating, while noting: “He wasn’t called upon when he came on as a substitute in the second half, during which Benin barely crossed the halfway line.”

Final Thoughts

Martinez had a good outing with the national team during the international game and has come away relatively unscathed. The Argentine will now have to quickly shift his focus to United, with a crucial game against Tottenham Hotspur up ahead on Saturday in the Premier League.

Featured image by Michael Steele/Getty Images