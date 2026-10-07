Manchester United Women’s season is set to go on a brief break as international matches are scheduled to take place across the globe.

Season so far

After a tough start, United have roared back into form with four consecutive wins.

This included a 10-1 victory over Sheffield United in the cup and a win against fierce rivals Liverpool 1-0 last weekend. Here is a comprehensive round-up of the United players who will be in action for their countries over the coming days.

Internationals

According to the club’s website, Maya Le Tissier and Jess Park will both be in action for England as they take on Greece in the UEFA play-offs.

If they win, they will face either Ukraine or Slovakia, with a place in next year’s World Cup up for grabs.

Ella Toone was spectacularly left out of the squad.

Dominique Janssen will represent the Netherlands after they narrowly missed out on automatic qualification. They will face Hungary in their play-off match.

Meanwhile, Elisabeth Terland will represent Norway in their two-legged play-off against Romania.

There are a host of players involved in Sweden’s tie with Lithuania. Monica Jusu Bah, Hanna Lundkvist, Anna Sandberg and Julia Zigiotti will all hope to be involved.

Wales will also have significant United involvement as Mared Griffiths, Scarlett Hill and loanee Safia Middleton-Patel will be in the squad.

Spain have already secured their spot in the World Cup and will take on the United States in a couple of sensational friendlies.

Andrea Medina will be hoping to make her senior debut after impressing for United so far, and goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce will be dreaming of facing her teammate in the huge matchup.

Simi Awujo will represent Canada in a friendly against Denmark, and new signing Rebeca Bernal will also face Jamaica while playing for Mexico.

Finally, Lea Schuller’s Germany will play against Hinata Miyazawa’s Japan in an exhibition match.

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