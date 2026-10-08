AC Milan boss Ruben Amorim makes fresh Man United admission with blunt assessment

Former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has delivered another brutally honest admission about his time at the club.

Sacked

Amorim’s tenure at United will go down in infamy as one of the worst spells any manager has endured in the dugout.

He arrived at the club towards the end of 2024, to much fanfare and expectation after the dismissal of Erik ten Hag. The hope was that Amorim could replicate the incredible success he enjoyed at Sporting CP, but the opposite was largely the case.

He was sacked in January this year after an extremely turbulent 14 months, during which he led United to an embarrassing 15th-placed finish in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur.

A further flashpoint occurred when the Portuguese coach fell out with Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, after the 41-year-old reacted furiously to comments about his tactics and formation in a 1-1 draw with Wolves.

Amorim’s last game in charge of United was the 1-1 draw with Leeds, in which he publicly lashed out at the hierarchy and heavily hinted at cracks in his relationship with them. He has since taken over at AC Milan and, after a difficult start, appears to be finding his feet.

He previously admitted that he made mistakes at United and is consequently learning from them.

Now, he has reiterated this stance, as he sought to summarise that the pressure and scrutiny at Old Trafford were simply unbearable.

Amorim’s remarks

He said [as quoted by MilanNews], “The experience we’ve gained at other clubs helps us in every challenge, or new challenge. Here, it’s more like Portugal.”

“It’s a different kind of pressure, because people outside the club experience the team with such passion. This is similar to Portugal, and I’m used to living like that.”

Amorim added about United, “In England, it’s a little different, obviously. Manchester United is a global club just like Milan, so every single thing you do matters, and that’s helped me try to perform at my best here with Milan.”

“In my mind, everything I’ve experienced in my career has served to reach this point, at this very special club, to be ready to help it.”

“I know that all the experience I’ve gained in the past will help me in both the good and the bad times with this team.”

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images