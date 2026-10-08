“In person or in spirit”: Man United legend Sir Alex Ferguson makes poignant Old Trafford wish

Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has shared a touching wish regarding Old Trafford.

Sir Alex’s wish

Sir Alex Ferguson confronts mortality without flinching in his newly released book, Games of My Life, reflecting on his life, legacy, and physical fragility.

He conceded that he has thought about death, though he hopes to at least still be here when Manchester United break ground on a new Old Trafford.

The Scot said, “I’m not one to dwell on what my Maker has in store for me, nor am I afraid of dying.”

“Mortality is always with us, even at the most unexpected of times. I’m much more interested in squeezing the most out of life. There’s much I want to do and a lot of people with whom I want to spend time.”

“Yet, every now and again, death crosses my mind. When United announced their plans for a fabulous new stadium to replace Old Trafford, I found myself wondering whether I would be around to celebrate its opening.”

“I hope they get to break ground quickly, because if it takes five years to complete, I’ll be pushing ninety. However, I know I’ll be at the ceremony one way or another – in person or in spirit.”

Battling

Sir Alex’s no-nonsense touchline demeanour became the hallmark of his Manchester United reign, a defining trait that cemented his legacy as football’s greatest-ever manager. It is a trait he has continued to exhibit since stepping away from football, particularly during his health battles.

He, of course, endured the tragic loss of his dear wife, Lady Cathy, and then underwent emergency surgery in 2018 after suffering a brain haemorrhage.

Finally allowed back to Old Trafford at 84, he disclosed that he had visited the ground a week early to rehearse the walk from the directors’ lounge to his seat, preparing himself for the occasion.

He said of the heroic reception he received from supporters, “I felt like I was being greeted as if I had returned from the dead, which, in a way, was true because so many of the stories that were printed had read like premature obituaries.”

He added in tribute about his wife, “I might have managed Manchester United, but Cathy was the one who managed Ferguson United. Cathy was not just the manager, but also the CEO, assistant manager, team doctor, kit woman and club ambassador.”

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images