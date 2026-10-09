Manchester United midfielder Andrey Santos has opened up about how his teammates have been bonding over a social deduction game. The Brazilian midfielder arrived at Old Trafford this summer from Chelsea as part of INEOS’ midfield revamp plans.

Santos started the 2-0 defeat against Hull City in the Premier League on the opening day, which remains his only start in the league this season. The 22-year-old also started the 3-2 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup third round.

Santos has seen Kobbie Mainoo take his place in the starting XI alongside fellow summer signing Youri Tielemans, who has started every game for the Red Devils so far. The Brazilian has mostly been used from the bench, but his situation could further deteriorate with another summer arrival, Carlos Baleba, now back fit and pushing for his debut.

Andrey Santos Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 3 1 - - - - 83' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 66' UEFA Champions League 1 0 - - - - 26' Total 5 2 - - - - 175'

Nevertheless, Santos is likely to get a lot of playing time in the coming days, with United preparing for a run of eight games in the space of 30 days. The 22-year-old has now provided an insight into the squad’s morale and bonding behind the scenes.

United players bonding over Werewolf

Speaking to the club’s media, Santos revealed that he and his teammates regularly bond over a game of Werewolf. He said: “It was the first time that I played this game. I remember because I had never seen this game in my life.”

“And, after dinner, normally we play. When I finished this game, I sent a message to my friends, saying: ‘We have to buy this game, we have to start to play [it] because this game is amazing.’”

“It’s hard to say one who is the best but I can choose three or four. Harry [Maguire], Bruno [Fernandes], Josh [Zirkzee] and Rash [Marcus Rashford]. These four, they are top players. For sure [we’ll keep playing it], it’s so important because every single player plays.”

“So I think this connection, this fun game, is so important for us and [to be able to] transfer it onto the pitch is amazing.”

Team bonding will be an important factor ahead of busy schedule

The Brazilian went on to explain how bonding over a game of Werewolf off the pitch could have an impact on it. He continued: “So, I think this connection is important for everyone because, if you have a connection outside of the pitch, it will be easier on the pitch.”

“Here, it’s like Brazil because, in Brazil, we love to do something together, like a barbecue, like games, like Werewolf. So, I think this connection is important because, like I said before, when you move on the pitch, everything will be fine. We know each other and that’s why I like this connection.”

United return to action on Saturday, 10 October, with a Premier League home game against Tottenham Hotspur. They then face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League next week, before a trip to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the league.

Carrick’s team will also lock horns with Como, Bournemouth and Chelsea later this month, followed by home games against AS Roma and Aston Villa before the November international break.

Final Thoughts

United are looking ahead to a vital run of games that could make or break their season. Carrick will need his players to step up in the next month if he is to remain in the hot seat at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Naomi Baker via Getty Images