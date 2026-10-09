Lee Sharpe has backed Michael Carrick to turn Manchester United’s season around, while naming Eddie Howe as one of his top three candidates to take over if the manager were to leave.

Speaking exclusively to The Peoples Person in the third and final part of an interview courtesy of Betwright, one of the UK’s best betting sites, Sharpe stressed that he does not want Carrick dismissed and believes the United boss can still prove himself.

Carrick pressure and the available alternatives

Carrick’s position has become the subject of speculation following United’s difficult start to the season, despite the team producing some impressive football during the latter half of the previous campaign.

Antonio Conte has also featured in the managerial discussion. It was previously reported by The Peoples Person that comments from the Italian had created fresh intrigue while pressure was building on Carrick.

A subsequent report outlined United’s stance on Conte. Sharpe, however, focused primarily on Howe when asked to consider the club’s options in the hypothetical event of a change.

Sharpe backs Howe but wants Carrick to recover

Sharpe admitted that identifying the right managerial profile for United is particularly difficult because the club have already tried several contrasting approaches.

“I really hope he doesn’t get sacked, and I hope he manages to turn it around, which I’m sure he will,” Sharpe said. “The last half of last season, they were fantastic. They played some great stuff.”

The former winger pointed to Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim as examples of the different routes United have previously followed without achieving sustained success.

On Howe, Sharpe said: “Eddie Howe would certainly be one of the top three. I think he’s done an amazing job at Newcastle. He did Bournemouth, so with some resources and a bit of backing, he would be amazing.”

Sharpe also offered several possible explanations for United’s slow start.

“Not enough fitness work in preseason and coming out slow. Then you don’t dominate in games and you lose a couple of percent of confidence, which then slows your thought process down in the next game and you start off slow and teams come and get on top of you a little bit and you’re under pressure.

“A couple of poor results, again the pressure mounts.”

He also explained that the additional pressure Carrick faced after moving from a caretaker role into the permanent job must have had a bearing.

He added that Carrick may have been “a little bit let down” in the transfer market because the squad needed another two or three players, despite United paying significant fees for some useful additions.

A three-week break should, in Sharpe’s view, give the manager and his players an opportunity to address their fitness and return with greater intensity.

“You expect them to come back fresh, do a little bit of fitness and come back all guns blazing,” he said. “Come out 100 miles an hour and start really overpowering teams.”

Lee Sharpe’s perspective on the United rebuild

Sharpe is a former United winger whose experience at Old Trafford gives him a close understanding of the expectations surrounding the club and its managers. In this interview series, he has assessed Carrick’s selection decisions as well as the broader direction of the team.

In the first part of the interview, Sharpe urged Carrick to give Joshua Zirkzee an extended opportunity in place of Matheus Cunha.

He then argued in the second instalment that United should build their side around Kobbie Mainoo, underlining his belief that Carrick already has important pieces with which to work.

For now, Sharpe’s preference is clear: Carrick should be given the opportunity to produce a response after the break, although Howe would be high on his shortlist if United eventually decided to make a managerial change.

Final Thoughts

Sharpe wants Carrick to remain in charge and turn United’s form around.

Howe would be among Sharpe’s top three replacement candidates.

Sharpe believes Carrick needed another two or three signings.

United are expected to return from their break with greater intensity.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images