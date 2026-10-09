Leny Yoro had an international break to remember.

The 20-year-old earned a surprise call-up to the France squad after Zinedine Zidane brought him in as cover for the injured Ibrahima Konaté.

Impressive senior France debut

While some assumed Yoro had only been drafted in to make up the numbers, that was not the case. Zidane genuinely wanted him involved, and the Manchester United centre-back’s start against Belgium proved it.

Yoro was trusted from the outset in France’s Nations League clash with Belgium and delivered against the World Cup quarter-finalists.

The United number 15 produced a masterclass. He recorded the most touches in the game (94), registered 11 defensive contributions, made four tackles, and won every duel, whether aerial or on the ground. He rose to the occasion and played a key part in France’s 4-1 win.

That display followed solid showings against Sabah in the Champions League and Brighton & Hove Albion, prompting calls for Michael Carrick to give him a bigger role. With United’s leaky backline in need of shoring up, many feel that pairing Yoro’s athleticism and pace alongside an experienced partner such as Harry Maguire or Lisandro Martínez could make a real difference.

Yoro speaks of his preferred position

As we wait to see whether Carrick is bold enough to hand him that chance, the defender has opened up on Rio Meets about his preferred role and the impact he could make there.

Rio asked about playing at right-back: “Is that where you’re probably best, on one of the wide sides?”

Yoro replied: “Of course, I’m wide foot; it’s more easier for me sometimes on the right, but I really like to play on the left.”

Rio pressed him: “Do you?”

Yoro explained: “Because when I go inside, I can put a long ball to the striker or in the middle. I like both sides.”

Rio noted: “Oh, so you like playing on the left?” Yoro: “Yeah.”

Rio continued: “See, I didn’t like playing on the left that much.”

Yoro: “Yeah?”

Rio: “No, I didn’t like it. I didn’t like it.”

Yoro: “That’s no problem for me.”

Rio: “Because when the striker makes me go on the left too much, it used to kill me. I used to have to do a bit of skill to get out.”

Yoro has mainly featured on the right side of United’s defence, so his preference for a left-sided role is interesting.

Dream centre-back pairing

United fans will be eager to see him there. If he really is at his best on that side, as he claims, it opens up an intriguing centre-back partnership for United.

Once Matthijs de Ligt returns and rediscovers his form, De Ligt on the right and Yoro on the left could form a formidable central defensive pairing.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images

