Matthijs de Ligt is nearing a return to full fitness after nearly a year out, and Leny Yoro enjoyed a promising senior debut for France.

These two central defenders have the potential to improve Manchester United’s backline, but for now, Michael Carrick may continue to rely on Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez.

Before the international break, United struggled significantly at the back, raising serious question marks over INEOS’s transfer strategy. Following the side’s poor showing, it has been suggested that the club’s recruitment team is exploring centre-back options.

Manchester United admire Murillo

According to TEAMtalk, Manchester United hold genuine admiration for Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who is also admired by Liverpool and Chelsea.

A Rolls-Royce of a defender, the Brazilian offers pace, left-footed distribution, and aerial presence, making him an ideal option to replace the injury-prone Martinez.

The 24-year-old moved to England from Brazilian outfit Corinthians in 2023 and has since amassed over 100 appearances for Forest.

Of the three Premier League suitors, United are reportedly “regarded as the most eager to add defensive options in January, having tracked him extensively in previous windows and continuing to assess him as part of longer-term planning at the back.”

Nottingham Forest to remain firm

Forest are braced for renewed interest in Murillo this winter, but it is believed prising him away will be very difficult.

Any January departure would take an “exceptional offer” and remains highly unlikely.

The Brazil international signed a new contract at the City Ground until 2030 in May, putting Forest in a very strong position in case of an approach from interested clubs.

“Club officials are understood to view him as central to their plans under the current regime, and the message from the City Ground is that a mid-season deal is categorically not on their radar,” the report adds.

It is understood Murillo is valued in the region of £70 million to £80 million, and there is little appetite to negotiate below that number.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ The Premier League-proven player fits United’s tactical profile

⚠️ Source has been unreliable on United news

TPP view

We believe United’s interest in Murillo is genuine, but it is too early to focus on a particular price-tag.

Featured image Clive Mason via Getty Images