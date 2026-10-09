Manchester United welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Saturday evening at 17:30 BST.

The Red Devils have been out of action for three weeks owing to the global international break.

Here is where you can watch United’s return to our screens.

Europe

The match will be televised on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland at the local time of 17:30. The game will also be shown at the same time in Portugal but on DAZN.

DAZN will also broadcast the match in Spain, but at 18:30 local time, whereas French viewers will need to tune in to Canal Plus. German supporters can watch on Sky as well.

Scandinavian fans will be able to watch on ViaPlay, with a local kick-off time of 18:30.

North America

The match will kick off at 12:30 Eastern Time on Saturday, with NBC showing the match. This will be 11:30 Central Time, 10:30 Mountain Time, and 09:30 Pacific Time.

The match will be shown in Canada on DAZN.

Africa

In Kenya, the game will kick off at 19:30 local time and be shown on Super Sport. Nigerian fans will tune in at 17:30 and can also view the game on Super Sport. Cameroonian fans may catch Carlos Baleba’s debut on the same channel and at the same time as Nigeria.

South African fans will see the match at 18:30, and it will be broadcast on Super Sport as well.

Asia and Australia

Fans based in India will need to wait until 22:00 to watch the match tomorrow, and it will be shown on Star Sports.

Japanese supporters can watch the game on U-NEXT at 01:30 on Sunday morning, while Australian supporters can tune in at 02:30 and see the early morning kick-off on Stan Sport.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images