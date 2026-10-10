Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans has received high praise from former team-mate Jamie Vardy. The two shared the pitch for Leicester City, appearing side by side 156 times and contributing eight goals together.

The Belgian was a rising star with Monaco when he caught the eye of the Foxes. Initially arriving at the King Power Stadium on loan in January 2019, his stay was made permanent at the end of the season.

Tielemans would go on to spend four and a half years with Leicester City, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield. He left in 2023 after their relegation from the Premier League and moved to Aston Villa.

The Belgian was a hit at Villa Park, playing a major role in their Europa League triumph last season, before arriving at Old Trafford as part of INEOS’ midfield revamp. Vardy has now opened up about his experience of playing alongside Tielemans.

Vardy heaps praise on Tielemans

Speaking on TikTok, Vardy named Tielemans as the third-best player he had shared the pitch with for Leicester City. He said: “Youri Tielemans, he just had everything.”

“He was literally all-round what you needed as a midfielder: passing, work rate, shooting, tackling — he has it all.”

Vardy sprung a surprise by naming the Belgian ahead of N’Golo Kanté and Riyad Mahrez, who finished fourth and fifth in his list, despite having won the Premier League with them. Speaking about Kanté, the Englishman said: “N’Golo Kanté, he’s the best at what he does. You need to get that ball back — you can rely on N’Golo.”

However, Tielemans fell behind James Maddison, who was ranked second, and Leicester City legend Wes Morgan, who finished at the top, in Vardy’s list.

How has Tielemans fared for United so far?

The fact that Tielemans has started every game since his arrival at the Theatre of Dreams highlights how highly Michael Carrick thinks of him. The Belgian joined United’s pre-season training late due to his involvement at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but quickly caught up to speed.

The 29-year-old earned his debut in the 2-0 defeat to Hull City in the Premier League opener, alongside fellow summer arrival Andrey Santos. The Brazilian made way for Kobbie Mainoo in the following game against Ipswich Town, which the Red Devils won 5-2.

Mainoo and Tielemans have since forged a stellar partnership at the heart of Carrick’s midfield, starting every subsequent game in the Premier League and the Champions League. The English manager reverted to his opening day midfield pairing against Brighton & Hove Albion in the EFL Cup, which United lost 3-2.

Tielemans has registered two assists from seven appearances in all competitions and is now expected to start Saturday’s Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

Youri Tielemans Stats: 2026/27 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 5 5 - - - - - 404' EFL Cup 1 1 - 1 - - - 90' UEFA Champions League 1 1 - 1 - - - 45' Total 7 7 - 2 - - - 539'

Final Thoughts

Tielemans is proving to be a shrewd signing, but his position could come under threat with another summer signing, Carlos Baleba, returning to full fitness. The available midfield options, however, will certainly please Carrick as United enter a period of eight games in the next 30 days.

Featured image by Alex Livesey via Getty Images