Home » Maya Le Tissier seals memorable moment for England Women

Maya Le Tissier seals memorable moment for England Women

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne

Manchester United Women had numerous players involved in international duty on Friday night.

Wales

United youngster Mared Griffiths has been in fine form for her club this season and earned a start on the right wing for Wales against Albania. She helped her side to a crucial 1-0 win away from home.

Safia Middleton-Patel also kept a clean sheet as the Welsh secured a vital victory in Eastern Europe.

Sweden

United duo Anna Sandberg and Julia Zigiotti started for the Swedes in their 5-0 away win over Lithuania.

Hanna Lundkvist also started, but in the unfamiliar position of central midfield alongside her club teammate Zigiotti.

Monica Jusu Bah came off the bench and grabbed an assist to help seal the victory.

England

Maya Le Tissier started at right-back as England defeated Greece 3-1 away from home.

The United captain secured a memorable night when she rifled a shot into the goal to score her first for the England national team.

Jess Park came off the bench for the final 20 minutes, and Ella Toone was an unused substitute.

Norway

Elisabeth Terland came off the bench for the final 23 minutes of play as Norway defeated Romania 2-0 away from home.

Netherlands

Dominique Janssen started and captained her Netherlands side to a huge 8-0 away victory over Hungary.

She also provided an assist for her side on the night.

Others

Hinata Miyazawa provided an assist for her Japanese side in a 5-1 win over Haiti as she played 81 minutes of the match.

Simi Awujo came off the bench for Canada in their 1-1 draw with Denmark.

Finally, Rebeca Bernal got on the scoresheet as Mexico were beaten 3-4 by Jamaica.

Feature image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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