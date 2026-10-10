Manchester United fans will be eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of Carlos Baleba when club football returns this weekend. The Red Devils are set to welcome Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford on Saturday, 10 October, in the Premier League.

Michael Carrick’s team have endured a difficult start to the season and currently sit 12th in the league table after five games, with just one win under their belt. Their opponent this weekend has hardly fared any better, as they are bottom of the table with two draws and three defeats.

Like Carrick, Roberto De Zerbi’s position is also under scrutiny, adding another layer to Saturday’s game. Both managers will be desperate for a win, as a defeat could be disastrous for their future.

However, the game also has an added significance for United supporters, as they could finally see summer signing Baleba in action.

Expectations are high for Baleba

Baleba was outstanding for Brighton & Hove Albion in the 2024/25 season, prompting United to consider a move in the summer of 2025. Unfortunately, the Seagulls’ steep valuation of the player ended any chances of his arrival at Old Trafford.

That transfer saga certainly affected the Cameroonian who struggled for form last campaign, but the Red Devils never lost sight of the player. They returned for him this summer and secured his services despite an ankle injury that kept him sidelined during Brighton’s pre-season.

Nevertheless, the 22-year-old returned to full fitness and was named on the bench against Fulham before the international break. However, with United chasing an equaliser until the dying minutes of the game, Carrick chose against handing his new signing a debut.

Baleba has kept his head down and continued to work hard. The player’s attributes make him a fantastic addition to United’s midfield, and there is rising belief that he could help the Red Devils turn their season around.

Fellow summer signing Youri Tielemans, who has started every game for the Premier League giants this season, has now shared his thoughts on the young midfielder.

Carlos Baleba Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 31 23 - - 5 - 1,662' EFL Cup 3 2 - - 1 - 167' FA Cup 1 1 - - 1 - 62' Total: 35 26 - - 7 - 1,891'

Tielemans hails Baleba’s qualities

Speaking on the Inside Carrington podcast, Tielemans was full of praise for Baleba and explained how the Cameroonian will help United. He said: “It’s early days, but yeah, he’s been great.”

“He has some ex-teammates as well, some teammates from national team with Bryan [Mbeumo]. He’s a good young kid, and you can see his quality.”

“From playing against him, he is very strong on the ball, strong off the ball as well. Very technical. He’s powerful, so it’ll help us. And he’s got a different profile to what we have already, so it’s gonna be good.”

Final Thoughts

United fans should be cautious with their expectations of Baleba. While the midfielder has a high ceiling, he may need time to fully realise his potential at the Theatre of Dreams, having only arrived this summer.

Featured image by Dan Mullan/Getty Images