Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba has sent a message to the club’s supporters after making his debut during Saturday’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur.

Positive cameo

Baleba finally pulled on a United shirt, and in a season lurching from bad to worse, his long-awaited debut was one of the few things to cheer.

He came on for Youri Tielemans in the second half and offered something completely different from the Belgian, who had been struggling before his withdrawal.

Winning the ball back, covering ground, recycling possession and even creating chances, Baleba offered United fans a tasty glimpse of why the club forked out big money to secure his signature from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Unfortunately for him, Bryan Mbeumo’s opener was cancelled out by Dominic Solanke’s stoppage-time goal after another Lisandro Martinez defensive lapse.

The result left United languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table, having amassed a measly six points from their six opening games.

Positivity is in desperately short supply at United these days, yet Baleba stands as one of the few reasons for optimism.

Baleba’s message

The Cameroonian has taken to Instagram and sent a message to supporters.

He wrote, “Not the result we wanted, but making my debut is a dream come true.”

“Thank you to all of the fans for the welcome. I am so happy to be here.”

Tielemans’ horror show, together with the positive impression Baleba made during his brief appearance, surely indicates that he will start against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick was full of praise for Baleba and his contributions.

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