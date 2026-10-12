From Italy: Antonio Conte “reaching an agreement with Manchester United” to replace Carrick

Thirteenth in the Premier League table with six points from six games, Manchester United find themselves in a tricky position. They have not made such a poor start in 40 years.

Head coach Michael Carrick is a man under pressure. He needs to turn things around, or INEOS will have no excuse to keep him in the job.

So what has happened to the beautiful football he had this team playing last season? It has been a frustrating campaign so far.

Carrick could be defended on the grounds that, at the very least, the team is playing well, but that is not the case. The results have fairly reflected the performances, as United have served up one uninspired display after another.

How Carrick intends to turn things around is beyond many, but he must do so, because a report from Italy suggests Ineos may be close to striking an agreement with his replacement.

Antonio Conte nearing Man United agreement

While discussing the chances of Antonio Conte returning to Juventus to revive the sleeping Italian giant, Tuttomercatoweb notes:

“Meanwhile, for the record and for all Juventus fans (there are many) still hoping for Antonio Conte’s return, the former Juventus manager is reaching an agreement with Manchester United, who have had a poor start to the Premier League season…”

If this suggestion is accurate, it spells doom for Carrick.

The next few matches are a Champions League clash with Atlético Madrid, a battle with fierce rivals Leeds and then Como. Those are about the trickiest fixtures he could have as he looks to save his job.

That said, it would be disappointing if Carrick fails to keep his post. He is certainly a great coach who would restore the United DNA to this team.

Quick fix

Even so, it would be understandable for Ineos to opt for a quick fix like Conte, who has a habit of instantly reviving sleeping giants. However, even Conte would arrive at a club whose misguided transfer strategy is failing to address the squad’s real needs.

It will be interesting to see how he, a manager who always wants the club to spend on his chosen targets unconditionally, coexists with Ineos.

Featured image by Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Images