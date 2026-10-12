“It wasn’t easy”: Kobbie Mainoo opens up on painful spell under Ruben Amorim at Man United

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has broken his silence on the difficult spell during which he was cast aside by Ruben Amorim.

Sidelined

Amorim’s United spell will live long in the memory for many negative reasons, one of the major ones being his bizarre treatment of Mainoo.

For reasons best known to himself, Amorim simply did not take to Mainoo, often demonstrating a preference for other options despite United’s struggles in midfield.

The Portuguese coach, now dismissed, repeatedly insisted Mainoo had to improve, yet chances were hard to come by. Late in his United tenure, he became prickly when reporters pressed him on the player’s limited role.

Mainoo even formally requested a loan move in the summer of 2025, only for the club to turn it down. Michael Carrick’s arrival revived his career, and the Carrington academy graduate has started nearly every game when available. His performances during the latter half of last season earned Mainoo a place in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad.

Prime pundit Clarence Seedorf interviewed Mainoo ahead of Atletico Madrid vs. United, streaming exclusively on Prime Video tomorrow night from 6.30pm, and addressed a number of topics, including his spell on the sidelines.

Mainoo opens up

Mainoo told Seedorf when asked about what he learned during this difficult period, “Patience, routine and only being able to control what I can away from the pitch like staying sharp and fit.”

“It wasn’t easy. The season feels long when you’re not playing, but you just have to stay ready.”

Mainoo was always a darling of the United faithful, who at times seemed to back him over the manager himself. It is that special loyalty fans reserve for homegrown players they believe are talented but denied the opportunities they deserve.

He said about being an academy kid, “It’s every kid from Manchester’s dream. Going to The Cliff and hearing the stories from players and legends that have been before, then on to Carrington around aged 12… That’s when you can really start to smell what the ‘promised land’ is all about.”

Mainoo stressed the importance of support from his family and loved ones.

“Being a football player, there’s a lot of people that want to give you advice and pull you this way or that way… But your family are the people that have been with you since the beginning and they have your best interests at heart.”

Atletico Madrid vs. United kicks off at 8 pm.

Featured image by Julian Finney via Getty Images