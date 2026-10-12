Home » Michael Carrick makes huge Dan Armer decision ahead of Man United’s Atletico Madrid clash

Michael Carrick makes huge Dan Armer decision ahead of Man United’s Atletico Madrid clash

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has reportedly reached a major selection decision regarding youngster Dan Armer ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League meeting with Atletico Madrid.

Must-win clash

Heading into the clash at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, the pressure is truly on Carrick and his players to deliver both a performance and a victory following their woes in the Premier League.

United endured another difficult result over the weekend as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford.

Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead and appeared to have secured the win, but Dominic Solanke struck in stoppage time to ensure the spoils were shared.

United are currently languishing in 12th place in the standings, having amassed an embarrassing six points from their opening six games. This is statistically their worst start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years.

It is understood that Carrick still retains the support of the power brokers at United, but this faith will be tested if Atletico beat them. After their trip to Spain, United face Leeds United at Elland Road before travelling again to take on Cesc Fabregas’ Como.

It has been confirmed that Carrick has included Armer in his travelling squad for the Atletico clash.

Armer call

The Sun’s Katherine Walsh wrote on X, “Dan Armer has been included in the travelling squad to face Atletico. Armer participated in training this morning.”

This has been corroborated by Steven Railston of the Manchester Evening News.

According to Railston, “Dan Armer has been included in the travelling squad to face Atletico Madrid.”

“The young defender took part in training this morning and is among those flying to Spain. The 18-year-old looks set to make the first-team bench for the first time.”

United are understood to be doing away with their usual practice of confirming travelling squads this season.

Walsh further notes that she spotted Andrey Santos leaving Carrington separately at lunchtime.

It is unclear whether the Brazilian will be involved against Diego Simeone’s men.

Featured image James Fearn via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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