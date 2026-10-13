Cristian Orozco made his first start for Manchester United in tough battle for U19s against Atletico Madrid



Manchester United U19s took on Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Youth League on Tuesday afternoon.

Opening the competition with a convincing 5-0 win over Sabah FK, Adam Lawrence’s side were certain to face a tougher test in Madrid.

Missing the hat-trick hero from that win, JJ Gabriel, United fans got a closer glimpse at new signing Cristian Orozco, who made his first start since joining.

First half

United captain Amir Ibragimov came close with an early attempt, but the opening goal was scored by the home side in the 10th minute.

One-touch passing down the left wing opened up space to come inside, and Joel Sanchez was not closed down quickly enough, allowing the Spanish winger to pick out the near corner from the edge of the box.

Another chance came the way of Ibragimov when Tyler Fletcher intercepted the ball in midfield and quickly played the Russian in behind the Atletico backline, but his lifted effort over the keeper went narrowly wide of the target.

It had become a back-and-forth encounter, with both sides exchanging blows. Atletico’s Daniel Fitzgerald forced a big save from Cameron Byrne-Hughes from close range before the United keeper made another fantastic save to scoop the ball off the goal line following a corner.

Byrne-Hughes could do nothing but pick the ball out of the net in the 31st minute, when Fitzgerald produced a world-class strike from long range which nestled right into the top left corner to make it 2-0.

At the other end, Jim Thwaites provided a bit of skill to skip past his marker on the byline and was bundled down inside the area, but the referee waved away United’s protests for what looked to be a clear penalty.

Second half

Jaume Camacho was introduced just before the hour mark, and he almost made an immediate impact when Thwaites found him at the back post to head towards goal, but it was unknowingly blocked off the back of a defender.

Despite putting up a good fight in the early stages of the second half, the match was put to bed when Gonzalo Gross was allowed to walk into the area unchallenged and slot into the goal.

The blow took the energy out of the match as United lost any hope in the latter stages and whimpered to defeat. The loss was just the second of the season for United’s youth across 12 matches for the U18s, U19s, and U21s.

The young Red Devils now turn their attention to Nottingham Forest, whom the U21s will face on Friday night before the U18s take on the same opponent on Saturday.

Match facts

United: Byrne-Hughes, Helafu, McCormack, Mills, J. Watson (Rooney 66), T. Fletcher, Orozco (Camacho 58), Mantato, Thwaites (McEvoy 80), Thompson (Brown 80), Ibragimov

Unused subs: Hardy, Eze, Shah, Ngwashi

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images