Manchester United midfielder Mason Mount is a peripheral figure at Old Trafford, but he will be keen to make his presence felt against Atletico Madrid. The English midfielder has struggled to secure a place in the starting XI since arriving from Chelsea in the summer of 2023.

Mount has struggled to stay fit during his time at the Theatre of Dreams, missing 71 games for the club in just over three seasons.

Mason Mount Injury Record since joining United

Season Injury From Until Days Games missed 26/27 Foot injury 16/08/2026 28/08/2026 13 days 1 25/26 Knock 01/02/2026 15/03/2026 43 days 6 25/26 Knock 27/12/2025 05/01/2026 10 days 2 25/26 Knock 30/08/2025 18/09/2025 20 days 1 24/25 Hamstring injury 16/12/2024 14/03/2025 89 days 20 24/25 Head injury 30/09/2024 04/11/2024 36 days 7 24/25 Hamstring injury 28/08/2024 19/09/2024 23 days 3 23/24 Unknown injury 10/05/2024 22/05/2024 13 days 3 23/24 Muscle injury 15/04/2024 25/04/2024 11 days 2 23/24 Calf injury 24/11/2023 13/03/2024 111 days 21 23/24 Unknown injury 19/08/2023 25/09/2023 38 days 5 Total 407 days 71

Mount was heavily involved in pre-season this year, and appeared to forge a partnership with Andrey Santos in midfield. However, the 27-year-old picked up a foot injury just ahead of the start of the season.

Since his return, Mount has managed one goal from three appearances in all competitions, only one of which was a start. The Englishman recently sat down for an interview in which he discussed his ambition in the Champions League this season.

Mason Mount sets Champions League target

Speaking to the club’s media, Mount expressed confidence in his team and its ability to compete in the Champions League this season. He said: “In a competition like that, it’s about one night, and what you can do on that night.”

“Compared to a league, where it’s so many games, and home and away, and so many different variables. [In the Champions League, if you] turn up in that game, no matter if it’s home or away, you can really have a go.”

Mount went on to insist that every game in the Champions League is important, regardless of the opposition. He continued: “They’re all special. Playing under the lights, late kick-off, against a team that wants to come and win.”

“They’re always special games, and you have to prepare right, be ready for the start of the game and be ready to compete.”

Mount praises United fans

Mount also revealed that the iconic Champions League anthem, composed by Tony Britten, helps get him in the zone ahead of games. Mount was a second-half substitute in the 4-0 win over Sabah in the previous game in the tournament last month.

The Englishman famously won the Champions League with Chelsea in the 2020/21 campaign and is now preparing to face Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano Stadium on Tuesday. The game will mark United’s first away European tie in almost three years, and there is expected to be a strong Reds contingent in the stands for the game.

Mount went on to praise United fans, emphasising the supporters’ contribution in both home and away games. He said: “They’re always massive for us, home and away.”

“They always show up, and you can always hear them in every game we play. [They’re] really important for us, through tough times, to lift us up, and if we’re playing really well, to support us and help us get through again.”

Final Thoughts

Mount could have been an asset for United, but his fitness issues have derailed his time at Old Trafford. The Englishman will hope he can finally get going this year after showing promise in a deeper role in pre-season.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images