Michael Carrick is set to field a much-changed line-up against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

The first major decision Carrick made after taking over the helm from Ruben Amorim at the turn of the year was reinstating Bruno Fernandes in his natural number 10 position, which proved to be a hugely successful move that saw the Portuguese maestro break the Premier League assist record.

The United skipper has continued to play in his preferred role but has yet to replicate last season’s form, which has led to calls for a change.

New number 10 against Atletico Madrid

According to insider Djamel, who broke the Ederson failing Manchester United medical story, Bruno Fernandes will start against Atletico Madrid as well.

However, the 32-year-old attacking midfielder will be deployed in a different role.

It is claimed that Youri Tielemans will start as the number 10 and Fernandes will be shifted to the right wing.

🚨 EXCL: Manchester United team news for tonight… Youri Tielemans starts as the 10. Bruno Fernandes shifted to the right wing. Massive tactical call. 🔴 #MUFC Make sure to follow me on TikTok, I’ll be trying to post more information there soon: https://t.co/YjaenoqAjY — Djamel 🇵🇸 (@Djaameel_) October 13, 2026

This would certainly be a “massive tactical call” from Michael Carrick, given Fernandes’ prolific record as a number 10.

Why Carrick’s tactical switch could work against Atletico Madrid

Fernandes has lost possession more times than any other outfield player in the Premier League this season.

As such, the decision to push him out wide may make United less vulnerable in transition.

At the same time, this move may mask Tielemans’ off-the-ball struggles and make the most of his incisive passing and vision.

Tielemans is primarily a central midfielder, but he did play behind the striker a few times at Aston Villa last campaign.

It will be interesting to see who will form the midfield pivot alongside Carlos Baleba in the absence of Kobbie Mainoo. Andrey Santos and Mason Mount are both fit for selection.

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