Manchester United’s winless run has now extended to five matches following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.

Michael Carrick experimented with a four-man midfield system, deploying Youri Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes ahead of the midfield base of Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.

Carrick hinted that his midfield selection was a response to his side being too open in previous fixtures. However, that vulnerability remained in the Spanish capital, as Atlético got on the scoresheet inside the very first minute.

Michael Carrick on thin ice

With just two wins in his first nine games this term, Michael Carrick is running out of ideas to steady the ship at Manchester United.

To be fair to the United head coach, he is at the helm with one hand effectively tied behind his back following an abysmal transfer window.

Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox overlooked United’s glaring defensive issues over the summer. Against Atlético, Carrick was forced to use Ayden Heaven, a central defender, at left-back in the absence of the injured Luke Shaw.

Regardless, it is Carrick who finds himself under immense pressure and faces questions over his future at Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano drops update on Michael Carrick situation

Early on Wednesday morning, after United’s defeat at Atlético, Fabrizio Romano took to his YouTube channel to shed light on the club’s “immediate” plans concerning the managerial position.

“Some of you are asking me whether there could be immediate consequences for Michael Carrick. The answer is that nothing last-minute, like tonight or in the morning or in the next hours, is expected at Manchester United in terms of managerial changes,” Romano stated.

The Italian journalist added that United are hoping for a turnaround in form in the coming days, as the current run of form is not acceptable. Carrick could face a serious risk of getting sacked if results do not improve.

Regardless, INEOS are reportedly yet to make contact with any potential managerial candidate, continuing to back Carrick.

“From the next games we have to be very careful, also because the Manchester United schedule is quite complicated,” Romano underlined.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Antonio Conte wants to become United manager.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images