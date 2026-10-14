Manchester United’s winless run has now extended to five matches following a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the Champions League.
Michael Carrick experimented with a four-man midfield system, deploying Youri Tielemans and Bruno Fernandes ahead of the midfield base of Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba.
Carrick hinted that his midfield selection was a response to his side being too open in previous fixtures. However, that vulnerability remained in the Spanish capital, as Atlético got on the scoresheet inside the very first minute.
Michael Carrick on thin ice
With just two wins in his first nine games this term, Michael Carrick is running out of ideas to steady the ship at Manchester United.
To be fair to the United head coach, he is at the helm with one hand effectively tied behind his back following an abysmal transfer window.
Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox overlooked United’s glaring defensive issues over the summer. Against Atlético, Carrick was forced to use Ayden Heaven, a central defender, at left-back in the absence of the injured Luke Shaw.
Regardless, it is Carrick who finds himself under immense pressure and faces questions over his future at Old Trafford.
Fabrizio Romano drops update on Michael Carrick situation
Early on Wednesday morning, after United’s defeat at Atlético, Fabrizio Romano took to his YouTube channel to shed light on the club’s “immediate” plans concerning the managerial position.
“Some of you are asking me whether there could be immediate consequences for Michael Carrick. The answer is that nothing last-minute, like tonight or in the morning or in the next hours, is expected at Manchester United in terms of managerial changes,” Romano stated.
The Italian journalist added that United are hoping for a turnaround in form in the coming days, as the current run of form is not acceptable. Carrick could face a serious risk of getting sacked if results do not improve.
Regardless, INEOS are reportedly yet to make contact with any potential managerial candidate, continuing to back Carrick.
“From the next games we have to be very careful, also because the Manchester United schedule is quite complicated,” Romano underlined.
Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Antonio Conte wants to become United manager.
Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images
1 comment
Carrick has to go and as soon as possible. Can’t understand why he has become so clueless. What he did today.
1. He got his lineup wrong. Tielmans in number 10. That effeively ruled out creativity in the final third and wasted Bruno. Tielemans should have been taken out ater 15 mins but he stayed on.
2. When he made the subs he got all that wrong. He brought on Zirkzee and reduced Utd to 10 men. At Zirkzee should be on the bench of the Under 21.
3. When Yoro got the red card he should have instantly taken of Zirkzee and brought on Maguire.
4. He just did not understand the game. Atleti had total control of the midfield and pulled Utd to one side and then launch a quick counter on the opposite flank with a long ball. He should have moved to a 4 3 3 formation to give Utd some bite in the mid field.
5. There were still more faults but that would require 2 pages to write.