Manchester United’s struggles this season have raised questions about their summer business. The Red Devils invested over £150 million in Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba in a bid to sustain their spectacular rise under Michael Carrick in the second half of last season.

However, the English giants are languishing in 13th place in the Premier League table after six games, with just one win, while they have also been knocked out of the EFL Cup. A 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in midweek in the Champions League has been another reality check for Carrick.

Santos has failed to impress, while Tielemans has been inconsistent as well. Carlos Baleba is only now finding his feet after making his debut in the 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

United have lacked control in the middle of the park, prompting talk of further reinforcements in 2027. It now appears that the Red Devils are ready to reignite their interest in a long-term target.

United rekindle De Jong interest

According to TuttoJuve, United are ready to make another move for long-term target Frenkie de Jong in 2027. The report states: “Manchester United are ready to make another move for the Barcelona midfielder, who is said to have fallen out of favour with Hansi Flick.”

“The Catalans are reportedly valuing the Dutchman at around 65 million euros, a figure that makes a potential move for Juventus particularly difficult. The Bianconeri may appreciate the player’s qualities, but competition from English clubs and the cost present obstacles that are difficult to overcome.”

United famously tried to sign the Dutch midfielder in the summer of 2022, when Erik ten Hag was in charge. The Red Devils reportedly struck an agreement with Barcelona, but failed to convince the player to make the move.

However, it now appears that the Premier League giants are ready to rekindle their interest in De Jong, although they are not the only club in the race. A previous report relay by The Peoples Person, meanwhile, has already suggested that Barcelona could let the Dutchman leave in January.

De Jong considering his future

De Jong is currently sidelined with a tear of the medial collateral ligament in his right knee and is no longer a guaranteed starter under Hansi Flick. Last season, the 29-year-old managed 38 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona, 26 of which were starts.

Frenkie de Jong Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played LaLiga 25 16 1 5 3 1 - 1,631' UEFA Champions League 8 5 - 1 3 - - 514' Copa del Rey 3 3 - 2 - - - 270' Supercopa 2 2 - - - - 1 154' Total 38 26 1 8 6 1 1 2,569'

The report states that De Jong is considering his future at the moment, adding: “The midfielder, who has just turned 29, is reportedly giving more careful consideration to his future options, particularly if he continues to be overlooked by Hansi Flick.”

The Catalans are already preparing for his departure, with the report suggesting that United are assessing the situation. It continues: “The Blaugrana management, again according to reports, has no intention of offering any significant discounts.”

“Manchester United are therefore said to be assessing the viability of the investment, with the aim of strengthening their midfield with a player capable of bringing quality to their build-up play.”

The report also insists that while Juventus are admirers of De Jong, they are not considering a move, as the player’s asking price and his wages could put him beyond their budget. It concludes: “Rumours centre mainly on Manchester United and do not suggest that Juventus are making a move for the midfielder.”

Final Thoughts

De Jong has been linked with United for years and the move has never materialised. As such, it is perhaps wise to take these reports with a pinch of salt.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 3/10

Why?

⚠️ De Jong’s injury record and age could make United cautious about investing a significant transfer fee in him.

⚠️ The midfield may not be a priority for United after this summer’s investment.

TPP view

We believe that it is unlikely that United will further invest in midfield and if they do, De Jong may not rank highly on their shortlist.

Featured image David Ramos via Getty Images