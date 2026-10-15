Jarrad Branthwaite: Why Manchester United won’t wait until the summer

Lisandro Martínez’s days at Manchester United are numbered.

On Tuesday, after the Red Devils’ 2-0 defeat to Atlético Madrid, the Argentine launched a no-holds-barred post-match attack on the decision-makers at Old Trafford.

He argued that too little had been done to strengthen the squad and that, as a result, United were not equipped to compete in the Champions League.

The club has yet to respond, and it remains unclear what action will follow, with some suggesting the defender should have aired his discontent through the proper channels.

Talks between Martínez and the Old Trafford hierarchy were expected to take place at Carrington today, which should bring some clarity. While we wait to see what is decided, however, murmurs about how this will play out are already growing.

Lisandro Martínez’s days at Man United are numbered

Many believe Martínez will be shown the door. The last player to pull such a stunt was Cristiano Ronaldo, and he was released almost immediately (back in 2022).

With the winter transfer window still months away, Martínez may not be offloaded straight away. A January sale, however, is a real possibility.

Reports that he wanted out last summer, and has even asked the club not to trigger the one-year extension option in his contract (which expires next summer), give INEOS further reason to let him go.

Should the World Cup winner leave in January, the Daily Mail hints that a plan is already in place, given the 20-time English champions’ desire to overhaul their back line in 2027.

Martínez out, Branthwaite in

The Mail reports: “One position where United have been keen to strengthen is at centre-back, potentially even in January, but one must leave for that to happen.

“Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite is admired, and while the club would rather not lose Martínez, his injury record and ability to attract a decent offer could make that option more acceptable following his comments.”

Branthwaite in and Martínez out would surely be a brilliant piece of business.

As good as the former Ajax man is on the ball, he struggles off it, and his defending is a concern. Branthwaite would undoubtedly strengthen the Red Devils’ defence. His towering physical presence, recovery speed and aggressive one-on-one defending would be a game-changer for their back line.

J. Branthwaite v Lisandro Martínez Stat J. Branthwaite Lisandro Martínez Club Everton Manchester United Pos D D Age 24 28 Apps 6 5 Minutes 540 450 Tackles 6 5 Interceptions 10 4 Blocks 11 4 Duels 39 27 Duels won 25 15 Duels won % 64.1% 55.6% Fouls committed 3 4 Yellow cards 0 1 Updated 15 Oct 2026

But while swapping Martínez for Branthwaite makes perfect sense, the United number six would not command a big fee if sold.

Everton are reportedly demanding at least £80 million for their star defender, and whether INEOS are willing to splash out that sum mid-season is another matter.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Branthwaite is a long-term Man United target

✅ United are forced to react after Martínez’s outburst and his tricky contract situation

TPP view

We believe INEOS may be forced to react to the Martínez situation, and if a chance to move him on arises, they will take it. They would then need a replacement, and Branthwaite is surely a great one.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images