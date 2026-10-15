Lisandro Martinez: Jurgen Klinsmann sends clear message to Michael Carrick over star’s controversial statements

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick is on borrowed time after a disappointing start to the campaign. The English manager was a revelation last season after taking over from Ruben Amorim in January.

Carrick’s arrival galvanised a squad that had struggled to get results under the Portuguese head coach, prompting a run of 12 wins and just two defeats in 17 Premier League games. That earned them third place in the league table and qualification for this campaign’s Champions League.

It also enabled the English manager to secure the full-time job at the Theatre of Dreams and generated hope among fans that the club was finally on the right path. INEOS invested heavily in midfield over the summer, signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba, and expectations were high for this campaign.

Unfortunately, things have not gone according to plan for either the Red Devils or Carrick.

Carrick dealing with on-field and off-field issues

United have been a shadow of the team that blew away the opposition under Carrick last season, when they notched four wins in the Englishman’s first four games in charge. Instead, the Red Devils have won just one of their six games in the Premier League and currently sit 13th in the table.

They are already out of the EFL Cup and have won two and lost four of their nine games across competitions. The defence has been conceding goals, the attack has struggled to convert chances, while the midfield has lacked control in games, despite the heavy investment over the summer.

To make matters worse, Lisandro Martinez publicly criticised the club’s transfer business, pointing fingers at technical director Jason Wilcox. The Argentine’s interview, given at the end of the disappointing 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier this week, has drawn heavy criticism.

With a high-voltage Premier League game against Leeds United coming up this weekend, Carrick is bound to be feeling the heat at Old Trafford. However, he has now found an ally in a Germany legend.

Michael Carrick: Managerial Stats

Team From To Games Wins Draws Losses Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.67 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.32 Manchester United 13 January 2026 Present 26 14 6 6 53.85 Career Total - - 165 79 31 55 47.88

Situation still redeemable

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Bayern Munich striker Jurgen Klinsmann insisted that the United squad is good enough to be successful. He said: “I think it’s a very very good squad I think definitely they can be successful and they can get back on the right track.”

Klinsmann also touched on Martinez’s controversial comments, pointing out that the situation is certainly fixable. He added: “With Michael Carrick, if a player comes out and talks like that, they need to talk.”

“There is a need to get the team together and talk it out because you got to make those players feel accountable.”

“You need to make them feel responsible. Martinez in that moment now, he’s even double accountable for not only how he plays, but also how he communicates. I think this is definitely a situation that you can fix.”

Final Thoughts

United need to quickly bounce back from the midweek defeat if they are to salvage their season. An unfavourable result against Leeds United could further pile the pressure on Carrick, and tempt INEOS to consider alternatives.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images