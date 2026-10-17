Home » Bruno Fernandes: Why Galatasaray believe the stars are aligning for Old Trafford raid

Bruno Fernandes: Why Galatasaray believe the stars are aligning for Old Trafford raid

by Daniel Onguko
written by Daniel Onguko
Picture of Bruno Fernandes


Bruno Fernandes is one of several Manchester United players whose contracts are set to expire next summer.

Although the club holds a one-year extension option, this only offers a temporary solution; INEOS must now decide whether to keep the Portuguese captain for the long term or cash in.

All the signs suggest that they want to keep him. This is clear from everything reported about his contract situation.

Man United struggling to convince Bruno Fernandes to sign new deal

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person claimed there has been no progress in talks, with “broken promises and doubts over the club’s ambition” cited as reasons for Fernandes’ reluctance.

The source added that discussions are still ongoing and that a breakthrough remains possible.

While fans wait to see whether an agreement can be reached, an interesting update has emerged from Turkey.

Fanatik claims Fernandes, like Lisandro Martinez, is frustrated with the direction United are taking.

The report states that the Portuguese is “tired of praising the club’s history” and feels management must present a clearer vision.

It also states he has moved a step closer to leaving after recent criticism.

“Having rejected a new contract offer in recent weeks, Bruno Fernandes wants this departure to happen in January.”

Fernandes in, Sané out

Galatasaray are reportedly positioning themselves to pounce this winter, Fanatik points out.

Apparently, the Turkish giants are even prepared to let Leroy Sané leave in order to land the Man United skipper.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ Galatasaray interest is nothing new

⚠️ Pure speculation over Fernandes’ contract situation

TPP view

We believe that while Galatasaray retain a genuine interest in the Manchester United skipper, this report is mere speculation capitalising on the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Fernandes’ contract extension.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images

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Dan is a writer with The Peoples Person, an avid Manchester United fan whose passion for the Red Devils evolved into writing about them. He was introduced to United back in 2008, and his love for the club has continued to grow ever since. Like every other United fan, he believes the club will soon return to its rightful place and strives to reflect that belief in his writing. While he has also written about other Premier League sides, including Arsenal for Just Arsenal and The Arsenal Analysis Blogspot, Dan lives and breathes Manchester United.

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