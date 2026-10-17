Home » How and when to watch Leeds United vs Man United across the globe

How and when to watch Leeds United vs Man United across the globe

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Amad

Manchester United face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites have started the season well, but 13th-placed Manchester United will be desperate for three points.

Here is where and how you can watch the huge match across the globe.

Europe

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, you can watch the match on Sky Sports, and the game will kick off at 14:00 local time.

In Portugal, the match will also be on at this time and will be broadcast by DAZN. Spanish-based fans will also use DAZN to see the game, but the match will start at 15:00 local time on Sunday afternoon.

French supporters can also tune in at 15:00, and they can catch the match on Canal+, whilst German fans can use Sky to watch it.

North America

American viewers can watch the match on fuboTV at 09:00 Eastern Time, 08:00 Central, 07:00 Mountain, and 06:00 on the West Coast.

Canadian fans can tune in from 09:00 Eastern Time on DAZN.

Africa

Supporters in Cameroon can watch the game at 14:00 on SuperSport, as can fans in Nigeria.

Kenyan supporters will tune in on SuperSport as well, but will need to wait until 16:00, and South African fans will use the same channel but catch the game at 15:00 local time.

Moroccan fans will be able to see the game at 13:00 on beIN Sports.

Asia

Indian fans will catch the game on JioHotstar at 18:30 on Sunday evening, while Chinese supporters can see the game on Migu at 21:00 local time.

Japanese viewers can catch the match on U-NEXT at 22:00 local time, and Australian fans will be able to see the game on Stan Sport from 00:00 on Monday.

Featured image by Evan Treacy/Getty Images

Man United results vs Leeds
Premier League era
Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result
06/09/1992 Premier League H Leeds United 2-0 W
08/02/1993 Premier League A Leeds United 0-0 D
01/01/1994 Premier League H Leeds United 0-0 D
27/04/1994 Premier League A Leeds United 2-0 W
11/09/1994 Premier League A Leeds United 1-2 L
02/04/1995 Premier League H Leeds United 0-0 D
24/12/1995 Premier League A Leeds United 1-3 L
17/04/1996 Premier League H Leeds United 1-0 W
07/09/1996 Premier League A Leeds United 4-0 W
28/12/1996 Premier League H Leeds United 1-0 W
27/09/1997 Premier League A Leeds United 0-1 L
04/05/1998 Premier League H Leeds United 3-0 W
29/11/1998 Premier League H Leeds United 3-2 W
25/04/1999 Premier League A Leeds United 1-1 D
14/08/1999 Premier League H Leeds United 2-0 W
20/02/2000 Premier League A Leeds United 1-0 W
21/10/2000 Premier League H Leeds United 3-0 W
03/03/2001 Premier League A Leeds United 1-1 D
27/10/2001 Premier League H Leeds United 1-1 D
30/03/2002 Premier League A Leeds United 4-3 W
Page 1 of 212
Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result
14/09/2002 Premier League A Leeds United 0-1 L
05/03/2003 Premier League H Leeds United 2-1 W
18/10/2003 Premier League A Leeds United 1-0 W
21/02/2004 Premier League H Leeds United 1-1 D
20/12/2020 Premier League H Leeds 6-2 W
25/04/2021 Premier League A Leeds 0-0 D
14/08/2021 Premier League H Leeds 5-1 W
20/02/2022 Premier League A Leeds 4-2 W
08/02/2023 Premier League H Leeds 2-2 D
12/02/2023 Premier League A Leeds 2-0 W
04/01/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D
13/04/2026 Premier League H Leeds 1-2 L
Page 2 of 212
Source: Wikipedia and API-Football
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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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