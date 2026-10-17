Manchester United face Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday.

The Whites have started the season well, but 13th-placed Manchester United will be desperate for three points.

Here is where and how you can watch the huge match across the globe.

Europe

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, you can watch the match on Sky Sports, and the game will kick off at 14:00 local time.

In Portugal, the match will also be on at this time and will be broadcast by DAZN. Spanish-based fans will also use DAZN to see the game, but the match will start at 15:00 local time on Sunday afternoon.

French supporters can also tune in at 15:00, and they can catch the match on Canal+, whilst German fans can use Sky to watch it.

North America

American viewers can watch the match on fuboTV at 09:00 Eastern Time, 08:00 Central, 07:00 Mountain, and 06:00 on the West Coast.

Canadian fans can tune in from 09:00 Eastern Time on DAZN.

Africa

Supporters in Cameroon can watch the game at 14:00 on SuperSport, as can fans in Nigeria.

Kenyan supporters will tune in on SuperSport as well, but will need to wait until 16:00, and South African fans will use the same channel but catch the game at 15:00 local time.

Moroccan fans will be able to see the game at 13:00 on beIN Sports.

Asia

Indian fans will catch the game on JioHotstar at 18:30 on Sunday evening, while Chinese supporters can see the game on Migu at 21:00 local time.

Japanese viewers can catch the match on U-NEXT at 22:00 local time, and Australian fans will be able to see the game on Stan Sport from 00:00 on Monday.

Featured image by Evan Treacy/Getty Images