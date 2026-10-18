Manchester United vs Leeds: Live updates from Elland Road

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Manchester United need to win against arch-rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, otherwise Michael Carrick’s position could become untenable.

It has been a disastrous start to the Premier League season for the Red Devils, as they have accumulated six points from as many games.

The head coach has once again chosen to partner Carlos Baleba with Andrey Santos, with Youri Tielemans playing in the No. 10 role.

Bruno Fernandes is set to play out wide, with Bryan Mbeumo set to play as the false nine and Amad on the other flank.

In defence, Leny Yoro is shunted out wide, while Lisandro Martinez keeps his place despite his outburst following the Atletico Madrid game.

United have the chance to kickstart their season today, but can they? Stay tuned for live updates.

Feature image Angel Martinez via Getty Images