“They think he is…”: Peter Schmeichel believes Man United have already made up their minds about Carrick

Legendary Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel is convinced he knows how the club views Michael Carrick following the disappointing draw with Leeds.

Frustrating draw

United’s poor start to the campaign persisted on Sunday when they were held to a draw by longstanding rivals Leeds at Elland Road.

The visitors took the lead through Bryan Mbeumo, but their advantage was cancelled out in the second half when Dominic Calvert-Lewin finished off a Leeds corner routine.

The result left United in the bottom half of the table, having gained just seven points from their first seven games of the Premier League campaign.

While Carrick is coming under scrutiny from a section of supporters and the media, it is believed that he still retains the backing of his superiors. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Carrick held a meeting with director of football Jason Wilcox on Monday.

It was made clear to Carrick that United’s current run of results and performances is unacceptable and that things need to change quickly. Carrick himself acknowledged as much during his post-match press conference.

Speaking to Viaplay, Schmeichel insisted that United will give Carrick time. The Dane also called for Carrick to be given one or two more transfer windows to bring in more of his own players.

Schmeichel’s view

The former shot-stopper said [as quoted by Metro], “If you’re the manager of Manchester United, you’re always under pressure. Is he in immediate danger of being sacked? I don’t think so at all.”

“I think there is a lot of confidence in Michael Carrick at the leadership of the club, I think they’re very patient and they understand that it’s a rebuilding process that takes time.”

“Now, how they’ve gone about the rebuild, you can disagree or you can agree with that, but it’s going to take a long, long time to get Manchester United to where Manchester United wants to be.”

Schmeichel added, “They think he is the future, they will give him that time, they will give him those transfer windows and then we’ll see.”

“You go through maybe one or two more windows, then we can talk about him being under pressure other than the normal pressure there is on a manager at Manchester United.”

United return to action on Wednesday when they face Cesc Fabregas’ Como in the Champions League.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images