Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that the club explored a move for Danny Welbeck, but it ultimately fell through.

Welbeck return

Welbeck came through the ranks at United before breaking into the team under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson.

He joined United’s youth system as a child before putting pen to paper on his first trainee contract in 2007. Welbeck’s United debut came on 23 September 2008 in a League Cup win over Middlesbrough.

To gain experience, he was loaned out to Preston North End and Sunderland. Upon his return to United, Welbeck slowly established his standing and ultimately played frequently alongside Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie.

Welbeck amassed 142 total appearances for United, contributing 29 goals in that period. He helped the club win their most recent Premier League title in 2013.

The striker joined Arsenal in the summer of 2014. Since then, he has played for Watford and Brighton. At Brighton in the latter stages of his career, he flourished, realising his potential and becoming one of the league’s best marksmen.

Welbeck moved to Chelsea this summer. There have been numerous opportunities for United to re-sign him; however, they have never genuinely pursued any of them. This is particularly surprising given the extensive experience Welbeck would have contributed to the squad.

Ten Hag spoke to Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic and revealed that he attempted to sign Welbeck, who was keen on the move. However, INEOS’ arrival spelt the end of that pursuit.

Ten Hag’s revelation

The Dutch coach said, “For sure, we were in contact.”

“Not me, often Darren (Fletcher, then United technical director). And he was very interested.”

Ten Hag also revealed that United came close to securing Brian Brobbey’s signature, but they dithered until he opted for an alternative destination.

“At first, not everyone was aligned,” Ten Hag said of Brobbey. “Then we convinced him, but then we were late, and already he was in a different process.”

Brobbey has netted 10 goals in 36 games for Sunderland since he joined them in 2025.

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