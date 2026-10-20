Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has strongly urged the club to resist any pressure and temptation to part ways with Michael Carrick.

Pressure mounting

Carrick is coming under increased scrutiny amid United’s dreadful start to the new season.

Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Leeds at Elland Road means that United have now won just two of the 10 games they have played across all competitions so far this term.

Their last win came in the 4-0 demolition of Sabah FK in the Champions League. The Red Devils are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, having managed just seven points from as many games. It is statistically the club’s worst start to a top-flight campaign since 1986.

United insist they are still keeping faith in Carrick but their faith will surely be tested if performances and results do not improve drastically.

The likes of Fabian Hurzeler, Antonio Conte and Eddie Howe continue to be linked to the Old Trafford hot seat.

However, according to Ten Hag, who surely knows a thing or two about being under pressure at United, the hierarchy should absolutely not sack Carrick.

Ten Hag’s plea

Ten Hag told The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell, “It is not the solution to dismiss him. 100 per cent not.”

“Fans will demand this if results don’t improve — it is coming out from the stomach, from the emotion. You have to make rational decisions.”

“He showed good coaching abilities at Middlesbrough and last season. So let him do his process. I think he has a good staff.”

Ten Hag stressed that he still has fond memories of his time at United despite it ending painfully when he was dismissed in October 2024.

“I enjoyed every minute in Manchester United; I have such wonderful memories. It feels like I’m connected; I’m a fan. It’s an amazing fanbase; they were always respectful to me.”

“I really want United to win. I want them to be successful again. I want the club to be back where it once was.”

The Dutch coach added, “The leadership, you need their competence, you need the right strategy. What is your identity? What are the work methods? You need the right structures and quality people. Then you need time.”

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