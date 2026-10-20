Lewis Hall makes fresh decision on Man United move after failed summer transfer



Lewis Hall’s latest stance on a potential future move to Manchester United has emerged after the club’s failed pursuit of the left-back in the summer.

Left-back plans

Having prioritised strengthening the midfield department during the summer window, United are expected to turn their attention towards other areas of the pitch in 2027.

United explored a move for Hall but eventually opted out after Newcastle made it clear he was not for sale.

It’s understood that Hall was open to joining Michael Carrick’s ranks. Hall has since signed a new long-term deal with the Magpies. Meanwhile, United’s failure to sign a left-back already looks like a massive mishap, given the glaring issues they are facing in that position.

Luke Shaw has already been sidelined twice this term and now confronts another long spell out. Patrick Dorgu is out too, injured on international duty, while Noussair Mazraoui has been battling his own fitness woes.

Shaw’s contract with United expires in the summer of 2027, and irrespective of whether an extension is offered, there is an acceptance that a younger, more robust and more reliable player is required.

Interest in Hall remains alive, although a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Newcastle value him at more than €100m.

United are also admirers of Arsenal youngster Myles Lewis-Skelly.

Now, Football Insider have shared an update on Hall and what he thinks about an Old Trafford transfer, after it collapsed the first time.

Hall to United update

The news outlet claims, “The 22-year-old left-back has been admired by those at Old Trafford for a long time, and understandably so, given his displays for the Magpies.”

“Hall would have joined the Red Devils months ago had it not been for Newcastle’s eye-watering price tag, one which might have only gone up.”

“Sources have revealed to Football Insider that Hall remains interested in a move to Old Trafford, with his stance not changing since the summer.”

Football Insider add that Adrien Truffert of Bournemouth is also an option for the Red Devils but they will not find it easy to sign him, given the competition for his services.

Hall remains the primary target.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images