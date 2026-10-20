Mainoo, Shaw and Martinez absent as Man United’s squad for Como trip is revealed

Eight key first-team players did not train with the rest of the Manchester United group on Tuesday morning ahead of the trip to Como.

Absent stars

According to the Manchester Evening News, Michael Carrick oversaw a light training session at Carrington today, which was attended by 22 players.

United are set to travel to Italy to face Cesc Fabregas’ Como on Wednesday in just their third Champions League group match.

The Red Devils won their opener against Sabah FK before being beaten 2-0 by last season’s semi-finalists, Atletico Madrid, at the Wanda Metropolitano last week. With United faltering in the Premier League, the Champions League can offer some respite, and Carrick will be eager for a convincing victory.

Steven Railston notes that Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Ayden Heaven, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw were all not part of the group that trained at Carrington today.

Mainoo missed the last two games against Atletico and Leeds with a minor issue. Shaw has already been sidelined twice this term, with his last appearance coming two weeks ago against Tottenham Hotspur. Martinez started in the 1-1 draw with Leeds but was taken off during the interval after sustaining a knock.

Rashford has been dealing with a hip problem, which United have been managing carefully. Meanwhile, Heaven was left out of the Leeds game due to illness.

Training squad

Railston notes, “United sources have confirmed a decision will be made on each of the aforementioned players’ involvement against Como. Some could still make the travelling squad to Italy after a late check today, but it appears unlikely, which would mean Carrick’s defensive options could be depleted.”

“Leny Yoro was another absentee on Tuesday morning, but he received a red card against Atletico, meaning he is suspended for the Como game. Yoro is set to complete full training, while the main group took part in a light session ahead of their flight to Italy.”

Here is United’s training squad for Como:

Goalkeepers: Lammens, Darlow, Heaton, Mee. Defenders: Maguire, De Ligt, Amass, Armer, Dalot, Kamason.

Midfielders: Mount, T. Fletcher, J. Fletcher, Tielemans, Baleba, Santos, Fernandes.

Forwards: Lacey, Zirkzee, Mbeumo, Cunha, Amad.

Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko remain long-term absentees.

United vs. Como kicks off at 5.45 pm.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images