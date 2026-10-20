Michael Carrick confirms huge double fitness update on Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw ahead of Como clash



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has provided fitness updates on several of his players ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Como.

Earlier today, a report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that there were multiple first-team players who missed training at Carrington.

It was indicated that Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Marcus Rashford, Ayden Heaven, Lisandro Martinez, Patrick Dorgu and Benjamin Sesko were all not present.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the contest, Carrick shared updates on the mentioned players. He confirmed that Marcus Rashford is indeed managing an injury, while Heaven is sick. The news on Shaw and Mainoo was not that positive, with Carrick indicating that Mainoo is set to be out for slightly over a week and Shaw even longer than that.

Team news

Carrick said when asked for team news, “Bit of a mixed bag, we’ve got quite a few missing. Licha’s is not that bad, but he is not with us.”

“Kobbie, we’re looking at another 10 days or so, and Luke a little bit longer than that.”

“We have a bit of illness and injuries. Ayden is ill. Marcus is still feeling a hip issue that we’re trying to overcome.”

With Shaw out, Carrick was asked whether Harry Amass is in contention for minutes at Como. The United boss answered, “Yeah, for sure, that is why he’s with us, he’s right in contention. At some point players need an opportunity.”

On Sesko, Carrick said, “We’re hoping soon that we have a clear picture. I’m not trying to delay it, hopefully by the end of the week we will have something clearer.”

“There has been some work going on.”

Matthijs de Ligt has travelled with the squad to Italy and will be hoping to get on the pitch after several months away from action.

Carrick said about the Dutch defender, “It’s great to have him back. He’s had such a long journey, 11 months or so. He’s been patient and has worked hard. We’re delighted to have him back, he’s ready.”

Carrick on his role

Asked about his opposite, Como boss Cesc Fabregas, Carrick told reporters, “Yeah, I have huge respect for what Cesc has done here, and the football club, how well they’ve done. As a coach, the way the team is playing.”

“It’s clear he’s got some really good ideas and he’s created a really good team. Huge respect. He was a fantastic player and one of the best I played against.”

Attention then shifted to Carrick himself, who is coming under some scrutiny amidst United’s turbulent start to the new season. Carrick was pressed on Erik ten Hag’s recent scathing remarks about the United hierarchy, but he distanced himself from those words.

“Not for me (red flags); that’s Erik’s opinion, and I don’t really know the details, so it’s totally wrong for me to comment and get involved.”

“As a club, the way we’re working, the results dictate the feeling and the energy, or not so positive, but within our walls as a team, we’re composed but driven. We have to think calmly and direct them in the right way. There are certain conversations we have that we’re really clear about.”

Carrick made it clear that he doesn’t need any guarantees from the board regarding his job security.

“I don’t need any reassurance. It’s pretty clear. I know the role, I know my responsibilities, I don’t need anyone to tell me when it’s going well or when it needs to be better.”

“I know the realities and have no problem with that. I know we got to win football games for everything to flow and fit into place. I feel backed, yeah, why wouldn’t I? I have a really good relationship with everyone at the football club. There are no issues on that side.”

Carrick stressed that he harbours no regrets about United’s failure to sign a left-back in the summer.

“Listen, I think when we have injuries, you can always look at what could have been done and what we could have improved. I spoke to you about making the best of the window and the situation we had.”

“And this man next to us (Santos) was a big part of that and I’m delighted to have him. Pat is injured and it’s just the way it goes sometimes.”

“Toxic culture”

While Ten Hag has described United as “toxic” under its owners, Carrick said that has not been his experience.

“No, I haven’t. I haven’t since I came back. The players, the staff, they’ve given us everything that they could give. Yeah, we’ve had some good performances; we’ve had some performances that we want to do better, we can improve on.”

“We’ve made some mistakes; that’s football, and that’s pushing performance. But I have to say, and I can only repeat what I said the other day, you know, if you haven’t got a good group, the type of performance, I’m not talking about the level, but the type of performance that the boys put into the weekend and showed an athletic effort for a large part, I think, and what the feeling that we have, there’s a lot of togetherness there.”

He added, “There’s a lot of will, there’s a lot of determination to do better and want to do it for each other, which is important. So, in that regard, for us as a group, I couldn’t be happier with the togetherness.”

Carrick conceded that United’s defensive frailties and their failure to keep clean sheets are a genuine problem.

“Yeah, you’re dead right, I can’t argue with that, you know? As a team in general play, not on play, I thought the other day we defended pretty well and didn’t give much away.”

“We know they were a good set-piece team and in the end that made a difference for them. So, there are definitely parts of our game that we have to improve to make things easier, fully aware of that.”

Como vs. United kicks off at 5.45 pm.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images