0 tackles, 67% duels lost, 1 error: Noussair Mazraoui appeared to down tools vs Como



Manchester United were thrashed 4-1 by Champions League newcomers Como in what was another horror away performance from Michael Carrick’s team this season.

The head coach’s bizarre tactical calls and lack of coaching were clearly on display while Cesc Fabregas had his team purring on the night.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes even called out Carrick after the game as the atmosphere around the club gets toxic by the minute.

The lack of effort on the part of certain players was concerning with Noussair Mazraoui downing tools right from the first whistle.

Noussair Mazraoui downed tools

The normally consistent Moroccan was abysmal on the night, failing to make a single tackle while losing 67% of all his duels.

That was not all. The versatile full-back also made an error that led to a shot and was dribbled past once. He did complete two clearances and recovered the ball back on three occasions.

Statistic Total Goals 0 Assists 0 Expected assists (xA) 0.02 Defensive contributions 3 Tackles (won) 1 (0) Interceptions 0 Clearances 2 Blocked shots 0 Recoveries 3 Ground duels (won) 5 (1) Aerial duels (won) 1 (1) Dribbled past 1 Errors leading to shot 1 Key passes 0 Crosses (accurate) 1 (1) Accurate passes 61/65 (94%) Passes in opposition half (accurate) 26/28 (93%) Passes in own half (accurate) 35/37 (95%) Long balls (accurate) 2/4 (50%) Touches 83 Unsuccessful touches 1 Dribbles (successful) 2 (0) Possession lost 9 Total carrying distance 141.9 m Carries 19 Progressive carries 1 Total progression 26.1 m Progressive carrying distance 16.1 m Longest progressive carry 15.1 m Total shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shots blocked 0

match stats

On the ball, the former Bayern Munich man was equally poor, failing to find a teammate with 50% of his long ball attempts.

One cross found its mark while the Morocco international failed to beat his man on both occasions. The 28-year-old did not attempt a single shot, nor did he manage a key pass (all stats via sofascore).

Noussair Mazraoui not playing for his United future

He started as the left-sided full-back and Nico Paz ran at him and he did not put up much of a challenge.

Carrick opted to switch him to the opposite flank for the start of the second half, but that did little to change the outcome.

There was speculation regarding his future in the summer, but the ex-Ajax ace opted to stay at Old Trafford.

But with INEOS planning a defensive overhaul next summer and given his current form, the likelihood of Noussair Mazraoui staying seems remote at best.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images