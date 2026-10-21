Home » 0 tackles, 67% duels lost, 1 error: Noussair Mazraoui appeared to down tools vs Como

0 tackles, 67% duels lost, 1 error: Noussair Mazraoui appeared to down tools vs Como

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Noussair Mazraoui


Manchester United were thrashed 4-1 by Champions League newcomers Como in what was another horror away performance from Michael Carrick’s team this season.

The head coach’s bizarre tactical calls and lack of coaching were clearly on display while Cesc Fabregas had his team purring on the night.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes even called out Carrick after the game as the atmosphere around the club gets toxic by the minute.

The lack of effort on the part of certain players was concerning with Noussair Mazraoui downing tools right from the first whistle.

Noussair Mazraoui downed tools

The normally consistent Moroccan was abysmal on the night, failing to make a single tackle while losing 67% of all his duels.

That was not all. The versatile full-back also made an error that led to a shot and was dribbled past once. He did complete two clearances and recovered the ball back on three occasions.

StatisticTotal
Goals0
Assists0
Expected assists (xA)0.02
Defensive contributions3
Tackles (won)1 (0)
Interceptions0
Clearances2
Blocked shots0
Recoveries3
Ground duels (won)5 (1)
Aerial duels (won)1 (1)
Dribbled past1
Errors leading to shot1
Key passes0
Crosses (accurate)1 (1)
Accurate passes61/65 (94%)
Passes in opposition half (accurate)26/28 (93%)
Passes in own half (accurate)35/37 (95%)
Long balls (accurate)2/4 (50%)
Touches83
Unsuccessful touches1
Dribbles (successful)2 (0)
Possession lost9
Total carrying distance141.9 m
Carries19
Progressive carries1
Total progression26.1 m
Progressive carrying distance16.1 m
Longest progressive carry15.1 m
Total shots0
Shots on target0
Shots blocked0

match stats

On the ball, the former Bayern Munich man was equally poor, failing to find a teammate with 50% of his long ball attempts.

One cross found its mark while the Morocco international failed to beat his man on both occasions. The 28-year-old did not attempt a single shot, nor did he manage a key pass (all stats via sofascore).

Noussair Mazraoui not playing for his United future

He started as the left-sided full-back and Nico Paz ran at him and he did not put up much of a challenge.

Carrick opted to switch him to the opposite flank for the start of the second half, but that did little to change the outcome.

There was speculation regarding his future in the summer, but the ex-Ajax ace opted to stay at Old Trafford.

But with INEOS planning a defensive overhaul next summer and given his current form, the likelihood of Noussair Mazraoui staying seems remote at best.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently the Deputy Managing Editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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