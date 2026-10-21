Much has been made about Manchester United’s defensive frailties heading into the clash against Como in the Champions League on Wednesday.

To make matters worse, Michael Carrick will be without Leny Yoro following the Frenchman’s sending off in the 2-0 defeat at Atletico Madrid.

At the same time, there are also question marks over just who will lead United’s attack in Italy.

Benjamin Sesko continues to struggle with injury issues

Benjamin Sesko‘s absence has forced Michael Carrick to rely on the likes of Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha to lead the line.

Mbeumo has looked much sharper than Cunha, but the Cameroonian’s hold-up play leaves a lot to be desired when there is no space to attack in behind.

Sesko is brilliant in such situations, but Carrick has been without his first-choice and only natural striker since mid-September after the 23-year-old was forced off late in the game against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Sesko has been out for five weeks and could remain unavailable for the next few months as well.

Major setback for Michael Carrick

According to The Sun, United fear that Sesko could be sidelined until the new year.

It is claimed the Slovenia international, who moved to Old Trafford from RB Leipzig in 2025, has been out of action for five weeks with a separate issue to the shin injury that plagued him for six months ahead of the current season.

Sesko has been “undergoing thorough checks at United’s Carrington training complex and well-placed sources say United are concerned that Sesko faces a spell of up to four months out.”

It is understood the sources close to the player remain hopeful his “lay-off will not extend to February but are braced for a prolonged period off the pitch.”

Given how ineffective Joshua Zirkzee has been, Sesko’s lengthy absence could force INEOS into a move for a striker in January.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United are interested in Crystal Palace number nine Jean-Philippe Mateta.

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