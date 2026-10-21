Giuliano Simeone: Man United learn major obstacle in January pursuit of Atletico Madrid star

Manchester United’s difficult start to the new season is likely to see them push for squad reinforcements at the turn of the year. The Red Devils are 13th in the league table after seven games, with just one win to their name.

Michael Carrick is under tremendous pressure after failing to live up to the promise he showed as a caretaker manager. However, the general belief is that the English giants also lack the squad depth required to compete at the highest level.

United’s inability to keep goals out could see them strengthen the backline in January. A new left-back and a new centre-back is expected to be on the agenda, but the team’s unimpressive performances in the final third could also force INEOS to consider attacking reinforcements.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that they have their eyes on Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone to strengthen their frontline.

Simeone just what United need

United’s attack appears to have lost its edge this season, with the team managing just 10 goals in seven Premier League games so far. Five of them were scored against Ipswich Town in the 5-2 victory, and the Red Devils have managed just five goals in the last five league games, failing to win any of them.

Bryan Mbeumo has not been in his element this season, while Amad only just returned from an injury. The English giants have lacked intensity in the final third and this is where someone like Simeone could make a difference.

This season, the 23-year-old has registered two goals and two assists in 12 appearances across competitions.

G. Simeone Stat All competitions Season 2026/27 Club Atletico Madrid Competition All competitions Apps 11 Minutes 815 Starts 9 Sub appearances 2 Goals 2 Non-penalty goals 2 Assists 2 Goals + assists 4 Minutes per goal 408 Avg rating 6.78 Shots 7 Shots on target 2 Shot accuracy % 28.6% Conversion % 28.6% Passes 376 Pass accuracy % 77.8% Key passes 11 Dribbles attempted 15 Dribbles completed 5 Dribble success % 33.3% Tackles 19 Interceptions 8 Tackles + interceptions 27 Blocks 1 Duels 109 Duels won 55 Duels won % 50.5% Dribbled past – Fouls won 13 Fouls committed 10 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Penalties won 1 Penalties conceded – Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0

The Argentine’s experience, relentless running and tenacity could be just what the doctor ordered for Carrick in the middle of the campaign. However, it now appears that securing his services in January may not be possible.

Simeone unlikely to leave in January

According to Football Insider, United will struggle to prise Simeone away from the Metropolitano Stadium in January. The report states: “Manchester United will find it ‘difficult’ to sign Atletico Madrid forward Giuliano Simeone in the January transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.”

“The Red Devils have the 23-year-old on their radar as a potential winter target, but it won’t be easy for them to prise him away from the Spanish capital.”

The report insists that Diego Simeone has no desire to let his son leave Atletico Madrid at the turn of the year. It continues: “Simeone plays under his father Diego at the Wanda Metropolitano, and it is understood that the boss is ‘counting’ on his son moving forward.”

However, the report also adds that the Red Devils have other priorities in the winter transfer window, stating: “Sources say that United’s ‘priority’ for the upcoming window is to strengthen their defence, rather than add any more attacking options.”

Final Thoughts

Simeone’s arrival could improve United’s attack, but all signs indicate that this move is unlikely to materialise. The Red Devils, instead, should focus on Premier League-proven alternatives who can hit the ground running at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

✅ Giuliano Simeone has been linked with a move to United in previous reports.

⚠️ The Argentine remains an important figure for Atletico Madrid.

TPP view

We believe that it is quite unlikely that Simeone will move to Old Trafford in January.

Featured image by Angel Martinez via Getty Images