Manchester United suffered one of their most embarrassing results and performances in recent times on Wednesday evening.

The match

They were taken apart 4-1 by Italian side Como, and the truth is, it could have been more.

The Serie A side were dominant in almost every metric and made a fool of United’s players and coaching staff on a dismal night in the Reds’ European history.

United now find themselves seven matches without a win, with only three points from three matches in the Champions League phase.

Dimitar Berbatov response

Speaking to TNT Sports after the game, former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov was far from impressed by what he saw.

Reflecting on the match, he claimed, “it was a terrible, terrible night. A terrible game for United, nothing was happening, and Como outplayed them in every way possible. From the goals, from taking the ball, the possession, the confidence. Everything was there for Como.”

Building further on his analysis, he explained, “it was like they were playing a second team. Look at the first goal, the confidence on the ball, the time on the ball.”

The Bulgarian exclaimed that the result was one thing, but the performance was something else that needed to be assessed.

He explained, “sometimes it’s not about the loss, it’s about how you lose, and today that was the point, how we lost that game of football. After a performance like this, probably, like every time, [people ask], ‘Are these the right players to compete on the highest stage? Is that the right manager? Is this the right way?'”

Finally, Berbatov gave a damning assessment of the mindset of the current players at the club.

He asserted, “today it didn’t look like everyone was giving their best on the pitch. Como looked like they were just having fun. It looked like men against kids.”

United will have to respond against AFC Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon when they return to Old Trafford.

Man United results All competitions 26/27 Date Competition H/A Opponent Score Result 22/08/2026 Premier League A Hull City 0-2 L 30/08/2026 Premier League H Ipswich 5-2 W 06/09/2026 Premier League A Everton 2-2 D 10/09/2026 UEFA Champions League H Sabah FA 4-0 W 13/09/2026 Premier League H Manchester City 0-1 L 16/09/2026 League Cup H Brighton 2-3 L 20/09/2026 Premier League A Fulham 1-1 D 10/10/2026 Premier League H Tottenham 1-1 D 13/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Atletico Madrid 0-2 L 18/10/2026 Premier League A Leeds 1-1 D 21/10/2026 UEFA Champions League A Como 1-4 L

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images